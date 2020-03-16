Rajan Dhall, MSTA Rajan Dhall, MSTA
FXStreet

Litecoin Price Analysis: LTC consolidates but there has been a short term bounce at the 30.00 level

Cryptos |
  • Litecoin is trading over 8% lower on Monday in another horrible day for cryptos.
  • There has been some support at lower levels and now the price has bounced of 30.00.

LTC/USD 30-minute chart

Litecoin has been in free fall recently but as you can see from the chart below the price has started to consolidate on the lower time-frames. The key low on the chart is marked in red at the lows and if this gets breached it surely means there is more trouble ahead. Although, I would look out for lots of volume and a candle close below the level to confirm the bearishness. 

More recently, The light blue line closer to the 29.00 level has acted like a near term support zone. When the price moved higher it stopped just short of the 34.00 resistance zone and is now stuttering. I think a break either way now will tell us lots about the future direction of the LTC/USD pair. Obviously the longer-term bias is with the sellers but short term there is no reason why the top of the consolidation at the black line (41.00) may be tested.

Litecoin consolidation

Additional levels

LTC/USD

Overview
Today last price 33.1434
Today Daily Change -3.1715
Today Daily Change % -8.73
Today daily open 36.3149
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 53.8599
Daily SMA50 64.8392
Daily SMA100 55.6877
Daily SMA200 57.4473
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 38.9823
Previous Daily Low 34.028
Previous Weekly High 60.5491
Previous Weekly Low 24.9467
Previous Monthly High 84.4232
Previous Monthly Low 56.6073
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 37.0898
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 35.9205
Daily Pivot Point S1 33.9011
Daily Pivot Point S2 31.4874
Daily Pivot Point S3 28.9468
Daily Pivot Point R1 38.8554
Daily Pivot Point R2 41.396
Daily Pivot Point R3 43.8097

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Cryptos feed

Latest Crypto News & Analysis

Editors’ Picks

Bitcoin Price Analysis: Why does this support level look so strong?

Bitcoin Price Analysis: Why does this support level look so strong?

On the chart below you can see the extent of the recent price drop. From just above 10K to under 5K once again this afternoon, the "hodlers" must be worried about their wealth. There has been a strong 5 wave pattern down but ...

More Bitcoin News

Monero Price Analysis: Major lows have been taken out

Monero Price Analysis: Major lows have been taken out

XMR/USD has been one of the worst-performing cryptocurrencies over the last 5 sessions. Five sessions ago the price fell 40.51% as the price capitulated further into the red. The price has recently ...

More Monero News

Ethereum Price Analysis: It looks like ETH/USD might attack 1.00 again

Ethereum Price Analysis: It looks like ETH/USD might attack 1.00 again

Ethereum has been once of the worst-hit cryptocurrencies during the recent sell-off. Now the pair is looking weaker again at the start of the trading week as ETH/USD trades over 11% lower during another bout of weakness.

More Ethereum News

XRP/USD recovered above $0.1300, still down 11% in recent 24 hours

XRP/USD recovered above $0.1300, still down 11% in recent 24 hours

Ripple's XRP took another nosedive to $0.1283 on Monday before recovering to $0.1312 by the time of writing. Ripple's market value reduced to $6.2 billion, while the average daily trading volume settled at $2.3 billion. 

More Ripple News

BEST CRYPTO BROKERS/EXCHANGES

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Apparently, rock bottom has a basement

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Apparently, rock bottom has a basement

Bitcoin lived through a horrible week. Since last Friday the first digital coin lost over 38% and at some pint tested area below $4,000.

Read the weekly forecast

BTC

ETH

XRP

Crypto partners in your location