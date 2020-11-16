- LTC/USD eases from the highest since late-February, keeps the 70.00 threshold.
- Overbought RSI, failures to cross the key resistance line lure high-risk sellers.
LTC/USD steps back from the multi-day high to 76.67 as buyers catch a breather by Monday’s end. Even so, the quote marks over 13.00% gains while stepping back from an upward sloping trend line from March 07, 2020.
Not only the failures to cross the key resistance line but overbought RSI conditions also push brakes on the crypto major’s further buying. Though, the quote stays above the 70.00 round-figure, which in turn serves as a trigger for the fresh short-term selling.
Should LTC/USD bears manage to keep the reins below the 70.00 threshold, Friday’s peak near 66.65 and the early-November high around 64.75 can entertain them ahead of highlighting a two-week-old support line, currently near 60.70.
On the contrary, a clear run-up past-71.85 level, comprising the stated resistance line, will escalate the trading momentum towards the 80.00 psychological magnet.
Though, February 23 peak and the yearly top, respectively around 80.50 and 84.40, can please the LTC/USD optimists afterward.
LTC/USD daily chart
Trend: Pullback expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|70.5266
|Today Daily Change
|8.1687
|Today Daily Change %
|13.10%
|Today daily open
|62.3579
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|58.4306
|Daily SMA50
|52.88
|Daily SMA100
|53.376
|Daily SMA200
|49.6679
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|64.4597
|Previous Daily Low
|61.1117
|Previous Weekly High
|66.6348
|Previous Weekly Low
|57.152
|Previous Monthly High
|60.6599
|Previous Monthly Low
|43.444
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|62.3907
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|63.1808
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|60.8265
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|59.2951
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|57.4784
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|64.1745
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|65.9911
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|67.5225
