- Litecoin is the best-performing coin out of top-10 on Monday.
- The further recovery may be capped by $62.40.
At the time of writing, LTC/USD is changing hands at $60.50, having gained nearly 3.5% since the beginning of the day and over 4% on a day-to-day basis. Litecoin now takes the 6th place in the global cryptocurrency rating with the current market value of $3.8 billion. An average trading volume is registered at $3.4 billion, in line with the recent figures.
Litecoin's technical picture
Looking technically, LTC/USD jumped above SMA50 (Simple Moving Average) on the daily chart at $58.90 and cleared psychological $60.00, which bodes well for LTC bulls. If the coin manages to settle above this area, the long-term picture will improve significantly. The next resistance is created by the upper line of the daily Bollinger Band at $62.40. Once it is broken, the recovery is likely to gain traction with the next focus on the recent top of $64.10, followed by a psychological $65.00.
On the downside, the initial support created by $60.00 and the above-mentioned SMA50 daily. It is followed by $57.80 - an upper boundary of the broken consolidation range that limited LTC movements for the best part of October. A sustainable move below this handle will open up the way towards $52.80 back in focus.
LTC/USD, a daily chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
