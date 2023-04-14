- Litecoin price over the last four weeks has increased by more than 40% to trade at $97.
- LTC adoption took a hit in October last year when 1 million investors exited the market.
- The upcoming Litecoin halving would act as a bullish event for LTC and could attract investors’ attention, resulting in a potential rally.
Litecoin is one of the only few cryptocurrencies that has managed to stay on track of making growth slowly and quietly, unlike other altcoins. However, going forward, this is expected to change as Litecoin prepares for a crucial update after nearly four years.
Litecoin in the last few weeks
While the crypto market has been gripped with discussions about regulatory crackdowns, Ethereum Shanghai upgrade, and the possibilities of an alt season, Litecoin has been rising undetected.
In the span of a month, the altcoin registered a 40% growth in price action rising from $69 to $97. Not only did it mark a solid rally, but it also managed to outperform some of its competitors, including the likes of Avalanche, Polkadot and Tron, whose rallies in the same duration have been less than 40%.
LTC/USD 1-day chart
But this is not the end for Litecoin as LTC stands to be the only token to benefit from both a potential alt season and even a Bitcoin season. This is all thanks to its affiliation with the largest cryptocurrency in the world, which also earned Litecoin the title of “Silver to Bitcoin’s Gold”.
Furthermore, Litecoin adoption is also improving again and could significantly benefit from the broader market bullishness. This is crucial for LTC as it hit a snag back in October 2022 when nearly 1 million investors exited the market in less than five days due to unknown reasons. But with the Litecoin halving event coming up, these investors’ presence is expected to increase again.
Litecoin addresses with balance
Litecoin halving could be a price rally trigger
Litecoin halving works the same way as Bitcoin halving does, with the LTC rewards for processing a block set to be reduced by 50% every four years or so. LTC rewards started with 50 LTC and are presently at 12.5 LTC following the last halving in 2019. With the next halving expected within the coming four months, the rewards for processing a block will be reduced to just 6.25 LTC.
This could create higher demand for the altcoin in the market as the supply would become limited going forward. Naturally, this could also set off a potential rally and push Litecoin’s dominance in the crypto market further.
Although during the last halving, LTC noted no significant growth in its price, the situation could be different this time around as it is the altcoin that recently flipped Binance USD (BUSD) and took the spot of the twelfth biggest cryptocurrency in the world.
However, at the same time, knowing Litecoin, the event could go unnoticed since the broader market is still concerned with the potential economic recession that could take place over the next four months. The ongoing regulatory crackdown and dominance of Bitcoin and Ethereum on social mentions would also draw attention away from Litecoin, which would actually be in line with the digital asset’s nature.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Cardano price pays off investors' patience with a new 2023 high, hints at what is about to come next
Cardano price has been on an impressive streak of green candles for the last four weeks, making investors anxious for profits. But while the recent rally has been in favor of the altcoin, ADA holders might have to hold on for a while longer before their investment becomes green.
Solana details plan to optimize the Web3 experience on mobile
Solana has announced the launch of its crypto-focused Saga smartphone, slated for a May 8 launch. First teased 10 months ago, shipping has already begun for those who pre-ordered. Saga meets users where crypto and mobile technology intersect.
Ripple’s main argument weakened by SEC’s recent court win, impact on XRP price
The United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has claimed that its recent win against Commonwealth Equity Services, a broker dealer, should be considered in its legal tussle against Ripple.
Ethereum price marks 11-month high as ETH staking exceeds withdrawals
Ethereum price lived up to expectations as the second-biggest cryptocurrency in the world breached a key psychological barrier on April 13. But more than the bullishness in the price action, the positivity observed in the investors' behavior surprised the market following the Shanghai upgrade.
Bitcoin: What to expect from BTC after overcoming $30,000
Bitcoin (BTC) price has shown no signs of slowing down as it continues to climb higher at a steady pace after the recent US Consumer Price Index (CPI) noted a decline from 6% to 5%. This outlook caused BTC to spike higher in the short term but noted a continued uptick in the next few days.