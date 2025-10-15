TRENDING:
Australian Unemployment
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
|

Lido DAO Price Forecast: LDO rallies after Lido V3 testnet launch

  • Lido DAO steadies recovery, reclaiming support above $1.00 on Wednesday.
  • Lido V3 final testnet goes live, aiming to upgrade Lido Core contracts on the main protocol.
  • Traders pile into LDO long positions as the Open Interest-weighted funding rate flips positive.
Lido DAO Price Forecast: LDO rallies after Lido V3 testnet launch
John IsigeJohn IsigeFXStreet

Lido DAO (LDO) upholds a bullish outlook, trading above $1.00 at the time of writing on Wednesday. The token native to the Ethereum-based liquid staking protocol rises amid heightened volatility in the broader cryptocurrency market, supported by positive sentiment surrounding the launch of the Lido V3 final testnet.

Lido DAO’s V3 testnet launch ignites interest in LDO

Lido DAO announced the launch of Lido V3 Testnet-3 on Monday, marking the final testnet phase ahead of the mainnet rollout. The software update aims to upgrade Lido Core contracts on the main protocol Hoodi testnet environment and will support stVaults.

Lido DAO stated that stVaults, short for staking vaults, is a newly developed staking protocol designed to ensure flexibility and seamless customization of Lido on the Ethereum mainnet.

The new staking protocol marks a significant improvement in Lido’s staking infrastructure while building on the current Lido Core. The stVaults protocol allows users to customize fee structures, select specific Node Operators and configure validator setups, ensuring alignment with individual or institutional preferences.

https://x.com/LidoFinance/status/1978112580968149010

Meanwhile, interest in LDO is gaining momentum following last week’s flash crash, whereby the futures Open Interest-weighted funding rate flipped extremely negative. 

The flash crash caught traders unawares, with many counting losses amid massive liquidations. CoinGlass data shows that the LDO OI-weighted funding has recovered, averaging 0.0050% at the time of writing. As sentiment turns positive, it implies that traders are piling into long positions, anticipating the price of LDO to steady above the short-term $1.00 support.

LDO OI-Weighted Funding Rate | Source: CoinGlass

Technical outlook: Lido DAO bulls attempt breakout 

Lido DAO holds above $1.00, marking the first key short-term following Friday’s crash to $0.23. Backing the liquid staking token’s bullish outlook is the uptrending Relative Strength Index (RSI) at 45 on the daily chart. This follows a recovery from near oversold conditions, indicating that bullish momentum is increasing.

Although the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator has upheld a sell signal since Thursday, a buy signal could be in the offing. Traders should look out for the blue MACD line crossing above the red signal line, encouraging them to increase risk exposure. 

LDO/USDT daily chart

A daily close above the $1.00 level would also affirm the bullish outlook. Still, a confluence resistance formed by the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA), the 100-day EMA, and the 200-day EMA at $1.12 could delay the breakout, resulting in profit-taking.

Lido DAO also trades below a descending trendline, which marks the overdrawn downtrend and must be broken to pave the way for a significant breakout. Losing support at the $1.00 level may increase the chances of LDO trimming recently accrued gains. Key areas of interest include $0.77, which was tested on Saturday, and $0.61, last tested in June.

Open Interest, funding rate FAQs

Higher Open Interest is associated with higher liquidity and new capital inflow to the market. This is considered the equivalent of increase in efficiency and the ongoing trend continues. When Open Interest decreases, it is considered a sign of liquidation in the market, investors are leaving and the overall demand for an asset is on a decline, fueling a bearish sentiment among investors.

Funding fees bridge the difference between spot prices and prices of futures contracts of an asset by increasing liquidation risks faced by traders. A consistently high and positive funding rate implies there is a bullish sentiment among market participants and there is an expectation of a price hike. A consistently negative funding rate for an asset implies a bearish sentiment, indicating that traders expect the cryptocurrency’s price to fall and a bearish trend reversal is likely to occur.

Author

John Isige

John Isige

FXStreet

John Isige is a seasoned cryptocurrency journalist and markets analyst committed to delivering high-quality, actionable insights tailored to traders, investors, and crypto enthusiasts. He enjoys deep dives into emerging Web3 tren

More from John Isige
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

Lido DAO Price Forecast: LDO rallies after Lido V3 testnet launch

Lido DAO Price Forecast: LDO rallies after Lido V3 testnet launch

Lido DAO steadies recovery, reclaiming support above $1.00 on Wednesday. Lido V3 final testnet goes live, aiming to upgrade Lido Core contracts on the main protocol.

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum and XRP struggle to regain momentum amid weak market signals

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum and XRP struggle to regain momentum amid weak market signals

Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Ripple prices are struggling to regain upward momentum as broader market sentiment remains cautious on Wednesday.

Bittensor Price Forecast: TAO rally gains traction as retail interest returns

Bittensor Price Forecast: TAO rally gains traction as retail interest returns

Bittensor (TAO) holds steady near $460 at press time on Wednesday, sustaining the 3% gains from the previous day. The Artificial Intelligence (AI) token eyes further gains on returning retail interest and heightened buying pressure. 

Bitcoin recovery capped amid US-China trade tensions, prolonged government shutdown

Bitcoin recovery capped amid US-China trade tensions, prolonged government shutdown

Bitcoin price edges below $112,500 on Wednesday, struggling to extend its rebound amid renewed macroeconomic headwinds. Fresh US-China trade tensions and the ongoing US government shutdown dampen investor sentiment, limiting BTC's recovery.

Bitcoin: Fresh all-time highs, more to come?

Bitcoin: Fresh all-time highs, more to come?

Bitcoin steadies around $121,300 at the time of writing on Friday, after setting a new record high of $126,199 four days ago. While BTC experiences a minor correction so far this week, profit-taking remains modest and overall selling pressure continues to stay low.