- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) can now be used as collateral on the DeFi lending protocol Compound.
- WBTC will go live on Compound with a 40% collateral factor.
- The WBTC addition comes after two months of deliberation in the Compound community.
Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) can now be leveraged as collateral on the Compound protocol. With almost $700 million locked up, Compound is the biggest decentralized finance (DeFi) application in the space.
A community proposal was introduced to Compound holders in May 2020. After two months of deliberation, the community has voted in favor of adding WBTC to the lending protocol. The vote distribution was 533,899 to 523,974. The closeness of the vote to add WBTC indicates the uncertainty around the asset. The writers of the initial community proposal said that WBTC suffers from “a single point of failure” and is not “trustless.”
The proposal cited diversification of digital assets used on Compound as a benefit of adding WBTC. According to a tweet by the WBTC team, the asset will now launch on Compound with a 40% collateral factor. In simple words, users can only loan 40% of the value of any WBTC they elect to use as collateral.
The governance has voted in favor of proposal 16— WBTC (@WrappedBTC) July 12, 2020
WBTC will have a 40% collateral factor on Compound https://t.co/kARLf4dOUk
Earlier, WBTC had a collateral factor of 0% on Compound, meaning it wasn’t possible to loan assets based on the token. Commenting on WBTC’s status on Compound, the protocol’s founder, Robert Leshner, wrote:
When WBTC was originally supported, there was approximately $2M of WBTC in existence, and the asset was very immature from a market/liquidity/integration perspective. Separate from the centralization risk, the market risk (liquidation capacity) alone justified a 0% collateral factor.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Elon Musk, Binance, Coinbase Twitter accounts hacked posting scam links, $35,000 stolen already
The most popular cryptocurrency exchange, Binance, got its Twitter account hacked, in fact, Changpeng Zhao, the CEO also got hacked. Similarly, Coinbase and many others seem to have been hacked by the same hacker or group of hackers.
XRP/USD short-term bulls may lose hope if daily SMA gives in
Ripple's XRP is changing hands at $0.1973. The fourth-largest digital coin has stayed mostly unchanged both on a day-to-day basis and since the beginning of Wednesday after a sharp sell-off below the psychological $0.2000.
ETH/USD lack of volatility indicates an explosive move to $250 or $220 is nearby
The second-largest cryptocurrency is not doing much, trading between $235 and $245 for the past six days. Ethereum price peaked at $248.98 on July 8 after a significant bull move, however, bulls have been unable...
LINK/USD hits a new all-time high at $8.89 and gets close to a $3 billion market capitalization
ChainLink is one of the best performing coins in the last two weeks after a massive 100% bull rally. LINK is up 450% since the low of March 13 and continues climbing the market capitalization ladder.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC volatility drops to a year low, get ready for a spiral drive
The week was tough for the cryptocurrency markets confined to tight ranges. Bitcoin has lost 1% of its value during the recent seven days with the trading range limited by $9,298 on the upside and $8,933 on the downside.