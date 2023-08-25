- Lido DAO price declined by 8.24% to trade at $1.54 at the time of writing, nearly being oversold.
- Whale addresses have been shedding LDO since the beginning of August, selling close to 8.2 million LDO month-to-date.
- The altcoin’s high correlation with BTC signals a threat to its recovery as Bitcoin price is currently dabbling around $26,000.
Lido DAO price has been in a macro downtrend since February this year, which is seemingly affecting the investors significantly. Bothered by the losses, a group of investors have decided to change their stance regarding the altcoin. This might result in a further drawdown for the cryptocurrency.
Lido DAO price decline continues
Lido DAO price at the time of writing was down by more than 8% in the last 24 hours. Most of the decrease in value is the result of the broader market cues, which are still bearish since the recent crash.
Add to that the skepticism arising out of investors and the potential for LDO to go down further increases. This is visible among whale addresses as they have been selling for the last few weeks, and by the looks of it, their behavior might not change anytime soon.
The addresses holding between 100,000 LDO to 1 million LDO have sold nearly 8.2 million LDO worth over $12.3 million at the current price. This selling was initiated at the beginning of this month, and the consistent declines over the past four weeks added to the investors' agony. Consequently, they shed their holdings to 88.3 million LDO from 96.5 million LDO.
Lido DAO supply distribution
At the time of writing, LDO is changing hands at $1.54, nearing a critical support level at $1.46. Falling through this would trigger further losses for Lido DAO investors. As it is, the altcoin is trading at a seven-month low, and according to the Relative Strength Index (RSI), additional decline would result in the altcoin being oversold.
LDO/USD 1-day chart
While that historically is a sign of a potential reversal in trend from bearish to bullish, LDO’s case may not be that strong. The cryptocurrency shares a high correlation of 0.88 with BTC, and Bitcoin price has been making investors nervous, dabbling around $26,000 after the recent crash.
Lido DAO correlation with Bitcoin
If the biggest cryptocurrency in the world falls below $26,000, it would not be surprising for Lido DAO price to fall too. This could pull LDO far below, potentially towards 2023 lows of $0.94.
Like this article? Help us with some feedback by answering this survey:
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC history forecasts another crash in Q3 ahead of Jackson Hole Symposium
Bitcoin price shows a slow sideways movement around the $26,000 level after an outburst of volatility on August 17. This sideways movement could face a further decline should history rhyme.
Worldcoin price dips 46% in a month as Sam Altman’s project faces investigation worldwide
Worldcoin, a crypto project by ChatGPT founder Sam Altman, has garnered growing scrutiny from regulators and watchdogs worldwide. The project has earned a reputation for possible violations of national data protection laws, because of its eye-ball scanning orbs that enroll users.
Coinbase Layer 2 based Magnet Finance rug pulls users for $6.4 million via price oracle manipulation
Coinbase exchange's Layer 2 chain, BASE witnessed another rugpull on Magnet Finance, a lending protocol hosted on the blockchain. The users of the protocol lost $6.4 million to the deployer, a scammer associated with exploits of Kokomo Finance and Solfire.
Altcoin capitulation is not complete as Cardano, MATIC, Shiba Inu holders sit on massive unrealized losses
A vast majority of Cardano (ADA), Polygon (MATIC) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) holders are sitting on unrealized losses, according to data from crypto intelligence platform IntoTheBlock.
Bitcoin: BTC history forecasts another crash in Q3 ahead of Jackson Hole Symposium
Bitcoin price shows a slow sideways movement around the $26,000 level after an outburst of volatility on August 17. This sideways movement could face a further decline should history rhyme.