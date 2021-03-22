- Kyber Network price consolidates in a descending triangle pattern after surging nearly 70% in a little over two days.
- If the demand barrier at $2.60 is breached, it could trigger a 20% correction to $2.02.
- A bullish scenario will come into play if KNC breaches the hypotenuse at $2.80
Kyber Network price has recently entered a bearish consolidation phase after massive gains. Now, KNC could drop before a clear trend is established.
Kyber Network price eyes a lower low
Kyber Network price surged nearly 70% between March 16 and 18 as it broke out of an inverse head and shoulders pattern. At the time of writing, KNC seems to be consolidating inside a descending triangle.
This technical formation has a bearish bias as aggressive sellers create lower highs. The swing lows, on the other hand, bounce off the horizontal support at $2.60. By drawing one trendline connecting the swing highs and the other along the demand barrier, an ascending triangle pattern seems to form.
The setup forecasts a 22% downswing, determined by measuring the distance between the pivot high and low and adding it to the breakout point at $2.60. Therefore, a breakdown of the triangle’s base puts Kyber Network price at $2.02.
Adding credence to this bearish outlook is the recently flashed “sell signal” by the SuperTrend indicator.
While the bearish outlook seems to be set in stone, investors need to note that the 50, 100, and the 200 four-hour moving averages (MA) at $2.5, $2.34, and $2.1, respectively, are present below the descending triangle’s base and could actively deter downward movement in KNC’s price.
While the 50 and 100 four-hour MA might not pose a threat, the 200 four-hour MA could put a stop to the downtrend.
KNCU/USDT 4-hour chart
On the other hand, a bounce from any of these levels that pushes Kyber Network price through the hypotenuse at $2.80 could indeed invalidate the bearish thesis.
In such a case, KNC could surge approximately 20% to retest its recent top at $3.35. During this upswing, Kyber Network price could make a pitstop at $2.98.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Ripple Price Analysis: XRP extends losses following failure to cross $0.5500 hurdle
Ripple bears return to the table after a miss in crossing the $0.5500 hurdle, currently down 2.94% to $0.5030, during early Monday. In doing so, the altcoin sellers attack the previous key resistance line from February 01 amid downbeat RSI.
Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH eyes a 40% bull rally
Ethereum price shows signs of reduced volatility as it hugs a demand barrier closely. This level could bring about massive gains or trigger a steep correction. A decisive daily candlestick close below $1,700 could kickstart another downtrend to $1,542.
Dogecoin delays its 20% move as volatility disappears
Dogecoin price lacks volatility as Bollinger Bands tightly envelop it. A bullish breach of the no-trade zone extending from $0.056 to $0.059 might see DOGE surge 20% to $0.072. An 8% downswing to $0.051 is like if the $0.056 level is breached.
Cardano coils up as bulls eye a 45% breakout to new all-time highs
Cardano price got rejected by the sellers present at $1.48 and is on a pullback. The ascending triangle formation projects ADA at $2.16 after a successful breakout. A spike in selling pressure leading to a subsequent close below $0.98 could invoke ...
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC next target is $70,000, but whales are selling
Bitcoin had a fantastic week jumping to a new all-time high at $61,844 thanks to weakness from the U.S. dollar after the Federal Reserve issues a FOMC statement. The flagship cryptocurrency has maintained its daily uptrend and targets $70,000 next.