KuCoin Shares Technical Analysis: KCS/USD recovers from a 42% flash crash and gets closer to $1 again

- KCS/USD suffered a massive flash crash from $0.86 down to $0.5 in a matter of minutes before recovering.
- KCS is usually not very volatile but can experience a lack of liquidity.
KuCoin Share is a token created by KuCoin, the cryptocurrency exchange. KCS holders receive dividends in the form of other tokens. The flash crash on July 7 is definitely weird, although it can be attributed to a lack of liquidity. Fortunately, KCS crashed and recovered within 30 minutes but not entirely. KCS was trading at around $0.82 before the crash and only managed to recover to around $0.74. Hours later, bulls finally pushed KCS back up to $0.82.
KCS/USD daily chart
Either way, the daily chart remains in a downtrend and KCS is still trading below the 12-EMA which has acted as a strong resistance level for the past month. The most important nearby levels to beat are $0.848 followed by $0.87.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
