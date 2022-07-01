- Ethereum price is still under the scrutiny of a buffet of bearish forces.
- ETH price is still set to drop towards $830.93.
- With the start of a new month, the pivot levels are tightening, pointing to a medium-term breakout on the horizon.
Ethereum (ETH) price has been clawing back losses at the start of the trading day, but attempts have been cut short quite quickly after Europe opened, and saw equities dragged to the downside. Now it looks like price action will have to take a step back, becoming less volatile as liquidity gets pulled for the summer. Expect the downtrend not to be over, but the train is starting to slow as the summer lul kicks in.
ETH price on a steady path downwards
Ethereum price already broke the high of yesterday during the ASIA PAC session but quickly fell down again below its opening price once Europe started to come into play. Coincidently, equities fell in a similar move. It becomes more and more apparent that Europe and the US are starting to near the next stage in the overall correction before going into recession, which is starting to look inevitable.
ETH price could still try to regain control of $1,100, but that would mean quite the turnaround this Friday. It’s more likely that price action will slip further and near the $1,000 mark again. In case it breaks, expect to see an accelerated move towards $830, then onto the monthly S1 support pivot near $645, which points to a further decline for July.
ETH/USD daily chart
As the summer lull is about to kick in, I would not make the same efforts to perform a bullish operation as during regular trading periods. For example, half the average trading volume on the demand side could be sufficient to make an impact as overall volume declines. This means a bullish shift could be possible for a few days, with price action getting lifted towards $1,243, and then capped by the monthly pivot at $1,300.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
XRP price primed for a big move as Ripple expands to New Zealand
Airwallex, a leading financial services platform, expanded its payment services to New Zealand. The fintech firm joined RippleNet in 2017 and offers services to businesses as a substitute for conventional banks.
XRP price primed for a big move as Ripple expands to New Zealand
Airwallex, a leading financial services platform, expanded its payment services to New Zealand. The fintech firm joined RippleNet in 2017 and offers services to businesses as a substitute for conventional banks.
Is this a buy signal for Shiba Inu price or month-end volatility?
Shiba Inu price embarked on a massive uptrend after bottoming on June 19. However, the ascent faced issues and headwinds, leading to an eventual retracement.
These technical indicators suggest that Litecoin price could tank to $10
A brief technical and on-chain analysis on Litecoin price. Here, FXStreet's analysts evaluate where LTC could be heading next.
Bitcoin: Everything you need to know about BTC 200-week MA
Bitcoin price has gone through turbulent times over the last few months. From reaching a new all-time high to hitting yearly lows and revisiting levels since 2020, the crypto markets have been extremely volatile.