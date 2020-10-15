If you stay on top of events and happenings in the cryptocurrency sector, then you might have noticed that there has been a significant increase in the number of cryptocurrency ATMs that have been launched around the globe.
Cryptocurrency ATMs are special ATMs that allow for the buying and selling of cryptocurrency for fiat currency or other tokens. They look and operate similar to traditional ATMs except that they deal almost exclusively in cryptocurrency. Naturally, the increase of crypto users has led to an increase of crypto ATMs around the world, particularly in the last year.
KELTA eyes global expansion
In light of this increase in popularity, KELTA, a cryptocurrency mining firm, has announced that they will be expanding their cryptocurrency ATM network both in their home country of Slovakia as well as abroad. More details were also given regarding the placement of the ATMs which is designed to foster not just cryptocurrency use but tap into the general business population.
According to the announcement from the company, the ATMs will be specifically placed in areas that are deemed exclusive and those that will appeal to business owners and those who carry out financial transactions regularly.
The idea behind this is that the placement of an ATM, particularly the neighborhoods and locations it is found in, affects the publicity and general perception of it. Some in the society already see cryptocurrency as shady and untrustworthy and should cryptocurrency ATMs be predominantly placed in dangerous or shady areas, more people will think this. Instead, KELTA is positioning its ATMs to be viewed as luxurious, exclusive, and aspirational.
This is why the ATM placement is so important to this expansion. So far, some of the potential homes for the KELTA ATMs have been identified as cafes, airports, and others. This means that those who make use of the ATMs will be able to conduct other transactions such as hold their business meetings, board their trains and airplanes, and so on. This benefits the users as well as should they be carrying out a transaction that requires cryptocurrency, they can do so conveniently while attending to other tasks.
It is expected that KELTA will be launching the first of the new ATMs in its roster in the next few months. It is also interesting to note that the ATMs in question will likely be placed close to traditional ATMs, which shows the public that both are valid and can exist side-by-side.
Crypto ATMs Globally and the Impact of COVID-19
It is likely no coincidence that KELTA is choosing this time to make such an expansion move. In the last year, cryptocurrency ATMs have increased by 87% globally. As of now, there are over 10,000 cryptocurrency ATMs in the world. This means that there is no better time than ever to get into the cryptocurrency ATM business and the new machines being put forward by KELTA will likely see significant use. Furthermore, the move to expand abroad is also a strategic one.
This is because while cryptocurrency ATMs have been expanding, they have not been expanding evenly. It has been shown that the United States has the largest concentration of cryptocurrency ATMs followed by other countries like Canada and the United Kingdom. KELTA is choosing not to concentrate all of its ATMs in a singular country, not even their home country, but to expand abroad and hedge its bets. The benefit of this is that should ATMs for cryptocurrency become suddenly popular in one country, KELTA would likely already have machines set up there for business.
It is also worth exploring the effects of the COVID-19 outbreak on business worldwide. Fewer people are entering banking halls to carry all transactions, instead opting for mobile apps and ATMs to conduct their transactions. Furthermore, more and more people are turning to cryptocurrency as an investment tool considering the decline that many traditional stocks saw at the peak of the outbreak. As such, we can expect to see even more increase in the popularity of crypto ATMs in the next 12 months and this is good news for companies such as Kilter that are investing in crypto ATMs.
While the events of 2020 have had adverse effects on certain aspects of the business world, cryptocurrency and cryptocurrency ATMs by extension are poised to benefit in the long run. More information is expected from KELTA regarding their cryptocurrency ATMs and once this is made available, customers may begin conducting transactions with them. Over time, the long-term effects of both the pandemic and the expansion of cryptocurrency ATMs will become apparent not just within the cryptocurrency industry itself but the global business landscape.
Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer. Opinions expressed at FXstreet.com are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXstreet.com or its management. Risk Disclosure: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Breaking: Facebook’s Libra onboards former HSBC executive in an attempt to revive the project
Libra, a cryptocurrency backed by Facebook has appointed Ian Jenkins, a former HSBC executive as the CFO of the digital payments system. HSBC is an investment banking company headquartered in London, United Kingdom.
Top 3 Gainers: BCH, BTT, and WAVES jump over 5% leading the crypto market recovery
The entire cryptocurrency market had a great week gaining close to $30 billion in market capitalization. Bitcoin and other major coins suffered a slight pullback; however, not all coins had a correction, here are the three top gainers of the past 24 hours.
ADA eying up a potential bounce, according to technicals
The current market capitalization of Cardano is $3.3 billion, gaining around $500 million in the past week after a significant surge. The digital asset topped out at $0.114 but is showing bullish signs again after a brief and healthy consolidation period.
Crypto market presents long-awaited buy opportunity before new yearly highs
Lethargic trading seems to be crawling into the cryptocurrency market led by Bitcoin. However, it is essential to realize that some selected cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin Cash and NEO are in the green after gaining over 2% and 1.5%, respectively, on the day.
Bitcoin: BTC ready to escape from the range; bulls have $12,000 in mind
Bitcoin has been gaining ground amid positive fundamental developments. The flagship cryptocurrency is ready to break free from its current range and proceed with the recovery towards $12,000.