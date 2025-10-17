Jupiter unveils Ultra v3 trading engine to boost performance

Jupiter (JUP) fell 2% on Friday despite revealing the launch of its new trading engine, Ultra V3, aiming to improve the platform's performance and lower trading fees.

JUP declines despite Jupiter launching V3 trading engine

Solana-based decentralized exchange (DEX) Jupiter has introduced a new trading engine, Ultra v3, to improve how users get prices and execute swaps, the exchange stated in a Friday X post .

The upgrade features new routing systems and execution tools aimed at securing better prices, stronger protection for traders and improved overall trading experience.

The engine aggregates routes from platforms including Iris, DFlow, Hashflow, OKX and Jupiter's own JupiterZ.

At the center of the upgrade is Iris, Jupiter's new router built to replace its previous system, Metis. Iris can allegedly split trades and employs refined routing algorithms such as Golden-section and Brent's method, which Jupiter claims have led to 100x performance improvements.

JupiterZ, the exchange's in-house request-for-quote system that handles roughly $100 million in daily volume, has also been integrated into Ultra v3, offering "zero-slippage" execution for private transactions.

Jupiter also introduced a new transaction landing system called ShadowLane, designed to improve how trades are finalized on-chain. The in-house engine is built for sub-second precision, leveraging real-time data to ensure transactions are executed faster and more securely.

Jupiter stated that ShadowLane lands up to three times more trades than comparable premium methods while cutting latency from 1–3 blocks (around 400ms–1.2s) to just 0–1 block (50–400ms).

Jupiter claims that Ultra v3 delivers 34 times better sandwich protection, 8–10 times lower execution fees, and a +0.6 basis point positive slippage, stating that these figures compare favorably against competing DEX aggregators.

Ultra v3 is now available across all of Jupiter's products, including its web and mobile platforms, API, and professional trading tools.

JUP declined nearly 2% despite the announcement, with its weekly loss stretching over 17%.