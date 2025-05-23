- Jupiter exchanges announced the upcoming launch of Jupiter Lend, powered by Fluid, on Solana this summer.
- With the announcement of Jupiter Lend, the JUP token surged 16% in the last 24 hours.
- The technical outlook suggests a bullish pattern breakout, fuelling the uptrend.
Jupiter (JUP) is getting the spotlight in the crypto market after months of being under the radar, recording a spike of 16% in the last 24 hours. The revival comes with increasing decentralized finance (DeFi) activities and the announcement of Jupiter Lend. As part of the Solana (SOL) ecosystem, Jupiter exchange plans to expand in the lending business as it partners with Fluid and challenges the current leader in space, Kamino Finance. With new products, JUP price action reveals an inverted head and shoulders pattern breakout, signalling a bullish technical outlook.
Jupiter teams up with Fluid to enter Solana’s money market
Jupiter announces an upcoming DeFi product, Jupiter Lend, powered by Fluid, on Thursday. The exchange claims it to be the most advanced money market on the Solana ecosystem and is expected to launch this summer.
Fluid’s two-layer architecture, the Protocol and Liquidity layers, will power the Jupiter lend. Further up, Jupiter will provide instant liquidity against crypto collateral with yields backed by automated risk safeguards.
The lending protocol will help Jupiter’s vision of becoming a DeFi super app. According to DeFiLlama's data, Jupiter holds $2.677 billion in Total Value Locked (TVL), making it the biggest DEX on Solana.
With the announcement, the Solana users are excited about a new competitor entering the lending space. Marino, a DeFi enthusiast, shared that “days of Kamino Finance dominating this space alone are coming to an end,” in an X post.
Marino adds that more competitors increase the pressure, leading to better products and an ecosystem evolution.
JUP signals trend reversal with a bullish pattern breakout
Jupiter trades higher by 6% at $0.61 on Friday, recording a 20% jump this week, at the time of writing. The DeFi token reclaims the trading price last seen in early March and signals a trend reversal.
Support the trend reversal thesis, the price action since early March shows a strong resistance level at $0.57, keeping the bullish growth in check. However, the surge in underlying bullishness forms an inverted head and shoulders pattern, as highlighted in the daily price chart shared below. This week's recovery rally marks the pattern breakout, a 12% jump on Thursday, surpassing the $0.57 neckline.
The 41% breakout target is calculated by adding the pattern’s depth to the neckline, targeting the $0.82 level.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) at 68 takes a parabolic surge, closing towards the overbought boundary with the weekly rally. The RSI surge suggests strong upward momentum but warns of overbought risks that could lead to minor pullback.
Furthermore, the Moving Average Convergence/Divergence (MACD) indicator supports the uptrend thesis as it crosses above its signal line, triggering a bullish crossover on Thursday.
JUP/USDT daily price chart. Source: Tradingview
On the flip side, a potential reversal in JUP could retest the broken neckline at $0.57. However, a decisive daily closing under the neckline will invalidate the bullish pattern breakout and could extend the decline to $0.46, the 7-day low.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Ripple Price Prediction: Whale accumulation sparks hope as rising exchange reserves signal caution
XRP sustains mid-week recovery as XRP/BTC flashes golden cross for the first time since 2017. Large volume holders increase XRP exposure, indicating rising demand and investor confidence.
Pi Network Price Forecast: PI eyes $0.66 as whale activity surges
Pi Network (PI) declines by nearly 4% on Friday, trading at $0.79 at press time. The technical outlook suggests a downward move ahead as the short-term recovery concludes with a trendline breakdown.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC enters full price-discovery mode after seven straight weeks of gains
Bitcoin price stabilizes around $111,000 on Friday after reaching a new all-time high of $111,900 this week. Corporate accumulation, institutional demand, signs of easing regulations and fiscal woes in the US have fueled BTC’s rally.
Jupiter Price Forecast: JUP eyes $0.82 as Fluid backs Jupiter's upcoming lending protocol
Jupiter exchanges announced the upcoming launch of Jupiter Lend, powered by Fluid, on Solana this summer. With the announcement of Jupiter Lend, the JUP token surged 16% in the last 24 hours.
Bitcoin: BTC enters full price-discovery mode after seven straight weeks of gains
Bitcoin (BTC) price stabilizes near $111,000 on Friday after reaching a new all-time high of $111,900 this week. BTC enters an uncharted territory as a perfect storm of corporate accumulation, institutional demand, signs of easing regulation and increasing concerns among investors about debt sustainability in the United States (US) have fueled bullish momentum.