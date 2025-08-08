- JPMorgan analysts stated that tokenization has seen low institutional growth despite the growing trend around it.
- The analysts stated that much of the hype surrounding tokenization is driven by crypto-native firms.
- The statement comes amid the SEC's Project Crypto initiative, which aims to advance the tokenization of the US financial market.
JPMorgan Chase analyst Panigirtzoglou stated in a report on Wednesday that the hype surrounding tokenization has yet to attract much institutional adoption.
Tokenization yet to gain wide institutional adoption: JPMorgan
The asset tokenization trend still lags behind expectations and has failed to rally strong attention from traditional financial institutions, according to JPMorgan's Nikolaos Panigirtzoglou in a Wednesday report.
The report stated that much of the hype around the sector is influenced by crypto-native firms, with little effort from traditional banks.
"There is also little evidence so far of banks or customers moving from traditional bank deposits to tokenized bank deposits on blockchains," said Panigirtzoglou.
He added that while initiatives like BlackRock's BUIDL and Broadridge's Distributed Ledger Repo (DLR) platform offer efficiency improvements, they still fall short in terms of scale.
The report also highlighted that many traditional finance firms are speeding up settlement times through fintech, while blockchains are still trying to catch up with current transaction speeds.
"In our mind, in addition to the regulatory and legal hurdles, this rather disappointing picture on tokenization also reflects traditional investors not seeing a need for it thus far," added Panigirtzoglou.
He further explained that the limited adoption is tied to investor skepticism, as many traditional institutions remain cautious of blockchains' transparency. As a result, much of the institutional interest in crypto is limited to Bitcoin exposure.
The report follows the Securities and Exchange Commission's (SEC) Project Crypto initiative, which aims to modernize securities regulations to enable the US financial markets to move on-chain.
Several crypto industry experts, including Bitwise CIO Matt Hougan, expect trillions of dollars to flow into the on-chain economy over the coming years.
Despite its cautious outlook, JPMorgan has been testing tokenized transactions on its Kinexys blockchain in the past few months via partnerships with Ondo Finance and Chainlink.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Ethena bullish case returns as open interest climbs back to $1 billion
Ethena is extending intraday gains on Thursday, trading at around $0.63 at the time of writing, up more than 5% on the day. The token upholds a short-term bullish structure amid a renewed increase in Open Interest that could boost ENA toward the key resistance at $0.70.
Crypto Today: Bitcoin sails through $115,000, Ethereum $3,700, XRP $3 as Trump tariffs take effect
Cryptocurrency prices are showing signs of a potential recovery on Thursday, with Bitcoin stepping above the $115,000 level from an intraday low of $114,259. Altcoins, including Ethereum and Ripple, are also edging higher, albeit to a lesser degree.
Pi Network eyes bullish recovery as a bearish momentum fades
Pi Network's outlook remains bearish as overhead selling pressure neutralizes attempts of a reversal. Pi Network recognises Onramp. money, Transfi, and Banxa as official partners on Thursday.
Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC consolidates as Trump tariffs go into effect
Bitcoin price has been consolidating below the $116,000 resistance level so far this week, indicating indecisiveness among traders. Trump’s sweeping tariffs take effect, while new trade-related announcements could potentially inject fresh volatility.
Bitcoin: BTC 16-day consolidation ends — fakeout or real breakdown?
Bitcoin price closes below its lower consolidation limit at $116,000, ending a 16-day consolidation phase this week. BTC declined 3.4% so far this week, and the breakdown comes amid a steady macroeconomic backdrop, with the US Fed holding interest rates unchanged, signaling risk-off sentiment.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.