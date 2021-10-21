Bitcoin (BTC) broke its all-time high price level following the launch of ProShares’ Bitcoin Strategy exchange-traded fund (ETF), BITO, on Tuesday, but JPMorgan Chase strategists believe the key driver behind the price jump is investor concern over inflation.
The BITO launch, which saw the highest-ever first-day natural volume for an ETF, is “unlikely to trigger a new phase of significantly more fresh capital entering Bitcoin,” JPMorgan strategists said in a note.
Instead, JPMorgan believes that as gold failed to respond to concerns over rising cost pressures in the last couple of weeks, Bitcoin’s renewed role as a better hedge against inflation in the eyes of investors is the main reason for the current bull run. The team highlighted that the shift away from gold ETFs into Bitcoin funds has bee gathering speed since September and “supports a bullish outlook for Bitcoin into year-end.”
The JPMorgan strategists exemplified the waning interest after the first week following the launch of the Purpose Bitcoin ETF (BTCC) in Canada, claiming that the initial hype surrounding BITO could also fade after a week.
As the first Bitcoin futures-linked ETF in the United States, ProShares’ Bitcoin Strategy ETF started trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday at an opening price of $40 per share. It enables investors to have direct exposure to cryptocurrency futures in a regulated market.
JPMorgan’s comments echo others in traditional finance. Billionaire investor Carl Icahn praised Bitcoin as a great hedge against inflation as the next market crisis looms on the horizon.
Bill Winters, CEO of British bank Standard Chartered, recently noted the passing of a long period of low inflation, adding that “it’s perfectly reasonable for people to want an alternative to fiat currency.”
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Ethereum “triple halving” in play as ETH price enters new bull run
The Ethereum “triple halving” narrative is looming, predicting a massive rally in ETH price as the altcoin heads towards "The Merge." ETH price is climbing towards a new all-time high.
SafeMoon price hints at another 55% breakout
A brief technical and on-chain analysis on SafeMoon price. Here, FXStreet's analysts evaluate how SAFEMOON jump higher.
Shiba Inu Price Prediction: SHIB at edge of 20% ascent if bulls conquer last hurdle
Shiba Inu price continues to consolidate as it moves sideways following the tremendous bull run earlier this month. SHIB has presented a buying opportunity as it edges closer to a 20% rally following the emergence of a bullish technical pattern.
Analysts affirm Cardano will outperform Bitcoin and Ethereum given ADA's enhanced scalability
Charles Hoskinson, Cardano founder, made an effort to dampen Cardano's negativity and uncertainty and the cryptocurrency ecosystem. Hoskinson broadcasted from South Africa and shared potential opportunities for the Cardano Foundation.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.