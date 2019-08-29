- Shareholders with 100 or more units of the firms’ shares will receive 30 XRP.
- The reward will be processed irrespective of the shareholders’ number of shares.
The financial behemoth in Japan SBI Group is launching a program that will see its shareholders rewarded with XRP tokens. All the shareholders owning 100 or more units of the firm’s shares are eligible to get 30 XRP tokens. The reward will be processed irrespective of the holders' exact number so shares. Moreover, the announcement stated shareholders with a certain number of holdings in SBI prior to September 30 will receive the incentive.
The only requirement is for the shareholders to open a free account the “conglomerate’s virtual currency exchange SBI VC until March 31, 2020.” SBI will automatically process the transfer of the tokens into the registered accounts.
An official company statement said:
“We decided to increase the interim dividend, and at the same time, decided to present the virtual currency XRP as an intermediary shareholder benefit program.”
Detailed communication will be sent to the shareholder via email to ensure that the program is well understood.
