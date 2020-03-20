- Italy’s Banca Sella is planning to launch a Bitcoin trading service amid surged crypto adoption caused by the coronavirus outbreak.
- Around 1.2 million Italians are using Banca Sella’s platform, Hype, to carry out transactions.
Italy’s Banca Sella is planning to launch a Bitcoin trading service amid surged crypto adoption following the coronavirus outbreak. The trading will be conducted through the bank’s Hype platform. Banca Sella will act as an intermediary to mitigate potential security risks associated with crypto exchanges. As Italy is in lockdown, the bank is taking advantage of the increasing interest in Bitcoin as a safe way to transfer money internationally.
Around 1.2 million Italians are already using Banca Sella’s Hype to carry out transactions. In addition to these users being able to buy and sell Bitcoin, they can also pay for products and services using crypto. Antonio Valitutti, General Manager at Hype, said:
The cryptocurrency and Bitcoin market, in particular, continues to arouse interest, especially among the public that constitutes our customer base — by definition young and smart and who, increasingly, expect to be able to access this world through the tool that they use to manage money on a daily basis.
Over the last few months, Italian institutions have shown increased interest in blockchain and crypto. Blockchain technology was leveraged in electronic voting in Naples and two high schools in the country announced they would record diplomas on blockchain. Conio, a Milan-based startup, has also announced that they will be offering an additional Bitcoin wallet on the Hype platform, along with buying/selling and safe custody of digital assets.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin eyes $7,000 ignoring the Coronavirus menace
The Coronavirus breakout continues to wreak havoc across the globe leaving some countries such as Italy at a standstill. Financial markets including the cryptocurrency market have spent the entire week trying to recover from the damage caused by COVID-19 last week.
Ripple Price Weekly Forecast: XRP/USD focus shifts to $0.25, is Coronavirus giving back?
After spending an entire week in shambles, the cryptocurrency market has started to wake up to the investors call. The rollercoaster rides last week were mainly driven by the volatility brought about by the Coronavirus pandemic.
ETH/USD $145 hurdle unconquered, freefall under $120 imminent
Ethereum price confidently stepped above $140 resistance level on Thursday. The bullish action was in tandem with Bitcoin’s surge above $6,000. However, a weekly high was formed at $144.35, which left a gap that continues to explored by the bulls.
Crypto Market Update: Bitcoin bulls back in the game, $7,000 may be taken any minute
The cryptocurrency market is on fire as Bitcoin and all major altcoins register double-digit gains mid strong bullish sentiments triggered by a combination of technical and speculative factors.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: A rising tide lifts all boats
This week has been no less violent than the previous one. Bitcoin's weekly range exceeded $2,000 as the first digital currency touched the low at $4,437 on Monday, March 16, only to show up at $6,951 on Friday.