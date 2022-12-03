- Dogecoin price breached its year-and-a-half downtrend with a 163% upswing in the weekly timeframe.
- This breakout was followed by a 55% retracement and is ready to kick-start another rally.
- A weekly candlestick close below the $0.0675 support level will invalidate the bullish thesis for DOGE
Dogecoin price shows an explosive move could kick-start again after the end of a multi-year downtrend. Investors need to pay close attention to DOGE as it attempts another rally.
Dogecoin price ready to make another move
Dogecoin price was on a steady downtrend after hitting an all-time high at $0.739 in May 2021. A trend line connecting the swing highs showed that DOGE was in a steady decline, and every bullish attempt was hammered.
In late October, things changed as Dogecoin price rallied 163% in under two weeks, which shattered the multi-year downtrend. After setting up a local top at $0.158, DOGE slid 55% and formed a higher low around $0.07713
The new higher low was followed by a 56% upswing, where Dogecoin price is currently facing resistance at $0.109. If this trend continues, DOGE could produce a higher high at $0.181 or $0.190.
Adding credence to the trend continuation for Dogecoin price is the Relative Strength Index (RS), which seems to have reset at 50 and is currently bouncing. This development indicates that the bullish momentum is slowly rising in the weekly timeframe.
DOGE/USDT 1-week chart
On the other hand, if Dogecoin price fails to maintain this buying pressure, bears can take over. A breakdown of the $0.0675 support level on the weekly timeframe will invalidate the bullish thesis for DOGE by creating a lower low.
Such a move will skew the odds in the bears’ favor and potential trigger a 26% sell-off, knocking Dogecoin price to tag the $0.0491 support level.
This is how Bitcoin price moves could affect Dogecoin price
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Assessing likelihood of 80% rally for BTC before 2023
Bitcoin price action over the last 72 hours indicates that a massive bullish move is coming. In the last two articles, we have taken a look at why this is possible from a technical and on-chain perspective.
Luna Classic price: Binance burned 6 billion LUNC, triggering massive rally in the altcoin
Luna Classic (LUNC) price witnessed a massive spike on Friday, after yielding 12% gains overnight. The move came after the world’s largest crypto exchange, Binance announced it would be burning 6.39 billion LUNC tokens.
Binance native token BNB and staking derivatives bleed after $5 million DeFi exploit on Ankr Protocol
Binance’s native token BNB suffered a 3% decline in response to the $5 million exploit on DeFi protocol Ankr Protocol. The BNB chain-based protocol confirmed that it has fallen victim to a multi-million dollar exploit.
Cardano price gets underpinned, could move 10% north before New Year
Cardano (ADA) price action is trading in more quiet waters as the spillover effects and aftermath of FTX and BlockFi bankruptcies are finally easing into the background.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Assessing likelihood of 80% rally for BTC before 2023
A massive bullish move is coming. In the last two articles, we have taken a look at why this is possible from a technical and on-chain perspective. In this weekly forecast, we will take a look at Bitcoin’s monthly performance for the last decade and determine if this bullish outlook is possible.