- Dogecoin price has shed roughly 92% of its value from its all-time high and is currently consolidating.
- A breakout above the declining trend line could result in an explosive move to $0.089.
- However, a breakdown of the $0.047 support level could result in a steep correction.
Dogecoin price has undone all the gains amassed since the second quarter of 2021. This massive U-turn comes as the crypto markets remain susceptible to sellers and changes in the traditional finance markets.
Dogecoin price plays the balancing act
Dogecoin price set up an all-time high at $0.733 on May 7, 2021, and has since crashed 92% to form a local bottom at $0.0491 on June 18. Since then, DOGE has started its consolidation. It has stuck below the $0.089 hurdle, trading sideways and producing equal highs at this level.
Connecting the lower highs of the 92% downswing describes a trend line that has prevented the Dogecoin price from breaking out of its bearish trend at every attempt. During the current consolidation, DOGE is getting squeezed between this trend line and the $0.057 support level.
A continuation of this range tightening will soon result in an explosive move in either direction. As long as DOGE manages to stay above the $0.0471 support level, the resolution will likely be bullish.
In such a case, investors can purchase the dog-themed crypto at a discount before it escapes the declining trend line and sweeps the aforementioned equal highs formed at $0.089. A more optimistic scenario for Dogecoin price would include a retest of the $0.109 resistance level.
DOGE/USDT 1-day chart
A pessimist’s view of DOGE
Investors should act with caution when accumulating DOGE, however, as a breakdown of the $0.0471 support structure would likely trigger a steep sell-off lower, continuing the established downtrend.
Between the last quarter of 2020 and the second quarter of 2021, the Dogecoin price rallied 24,534%. During this explosive yet parabolic run-up DOGE created inefficiencies known as Fair Value Gaps (FVG), which are areas where the balance of buyers and sellers got out of whack.
Often, these gaps are rebalanced as the asset trades back into them. Therefore, a breakdown of the $0.0471 foothold could trigger a 42% nosedive to retest the upper limit of the FVG, extending from $0.0267 to $0.0140. On the other hand, if the Dogecoin price tags the lower limit of this imbalance, it would constitute a 69% loss and is likely where the downside would be capped
Note:
The video attached below talks about Bitcoin price and its potential outlook, however, this is still relevant as it is likely to influence Dogecoin price.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Crypto.com price continues to drop despite making bullish fundamental strides
Crypto.com price shows little response to the fundamental developments that are surrounding the company. This can be attributed to the current market conditions, which are largely bearish for nearly a year.
Ethereum Classic price could nosedive to $14 if this support gives in
Ethereum Classic price has been in a massive sell-off that has slashed its value by half in just two months. ETC could trigger another nosedive if this development continues and breaks an immediate support level.
Chainlink Price Prediction: Close to the bottom but not quite yet
Chainlink's price has lost 25% of its market value since August. LINK has produced several lower highs on the RSI after a considerable uptick in bearish volume. Invalidation of the bearish thesis is a breach above $7.54.
What Litecoin price will need to do to prevent the upcoming sell-off
Litecoin price shows multiple reasons to believe in a further downtrend. Key levels have been defined. Litecoin price is down 5% on the month as the bulls are trying to maintain their position above the $0.50 barrier.
Bitcoin: Crypto markets to experience one last sell-off
Bitcoin price has been in a steady consolidation for more than two weeks and shows no signs of directional bias. However, the Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP) announcement on October 7 could trigger a volatile episode for BTC that could resolve its range tightening and establish a directional bias.