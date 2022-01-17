- The NFT industry has ballooned to $44 billion as influencers Justin Bieber and Melania Trump debut.
- IRS officials are gearing up for a crackdown on NFT investors as tax filing season begins.
- NFT investors could be subjected to as high as 37% in taxes on digital art and collectibles profits.
The non-fungible token industry exploded with influencers like Justin Bieber and Melania Trump debuting collectibles and digital art. The IRS is now prepared to crackdown on the $44 billion crypto industry as tax filing season kicks off.
Investors could pay 34% taxes on profits from digital art
NFT collectors and investors, influencers like Justin Bieber and Melania Trump have fueled a bullish narrative for the $44 billion industry. As tax-filing season begins in the US, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) could crack down on the NFT industry.
The IRS has revealed that they are prepared to start collecting taxes on NFTs.
Jarod Koopman, acting executive director of cyber and forensic services at the IRS, says,
We subsequently will probably see an influx of potential NFT type tax evasion, or other crypto-asset tax evasion cases coming through.
Officials in the US government have decided to scrutinize the NFT industry and tax investors for digital art and collectibles’ profits. Currently, taxation rules on NFTs are unclear; collectors have to calculate the taxes they owe.
James Creech, a tax attorney, based out of San-Francisco was quoted as saying,
You don’t get to not report gains or losses because the IRS has failed to provide guidance that meets your expectations. The harder it is for people to get to a reasonable -- or ideally, a right -- conclusion, the easier it is to ignore it.
Proponents believe that the IRS would clarify rules on NFT taxation to make filing taxes easier before initiating a crackdown on defaulters.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Experts believe Decentraland price could breakout with launch of Australian Open
The Australian Open ventured into the metaverse with its virtual tournament, AO Decentraland. The metaverse token's price has posted 3% gains since the event's launch. Analysts have predicted a rally in Decentraland.
MATIC Price Prediction: Polygon bulls await big leap toward new all-time high
MATIC price is on the verge of a major upswing toward a new record high as a bullish chart pattern has emerged. The governing technical pattern projects a 21% ascent toward $2.95 if Polygon slices above $2.43.
Shiba Inu awaits massive break out to $0.000078
A brief technical and on-chain analysis on Shiba Inu price. FXStreet's analysts evaluate why SHIB could advance further. Please, subscribe to our YouTube channel and follow us on Twitter @FXScrypto.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Altcoins due for massive gains as BTC holds its ground
Bitcoin price reveals a bullish outlook albeit a slow one, providing altcoins with an opportunity to run free. The past week is a testament to the recent gains witnessed among many altcoins. While Ethereum continues to remain bullish, Ripple struggles to hold on.
BTC eyes retest of $50,000
Bitcoin price shows a resurgence of retail interest as it bounced off a crucial psychological level. The recent uptrend is preparing a base on a short-term time frame so BTC can kick-start a larger leg-up. Interestingly, on-chain metrics are lining up with the bullish outlook portrayed from a technical perspective. An uptrend now seems inevitable for BTC and, therefore, the larger ecosystem.