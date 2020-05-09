​​​​​​​IOTA price spikes past $0.20 after displacing Ripple from third place in Weiss Ratings

- IOTA comes out strong against the US dollar after overcoming the resistance at the 200-day SMA and the trendline.
- IOTA now ranks third in the controversial Weiss Ratings behind Bitcoin and Ethereum.
IOTA has approached the weekend with great stamina despite the generally lethargic mood in the market. The digital asset is trading 4.85% higher on the day, moreover, bullish interest remains at the peak especially after overcoming the key resistance at the trendline. IOT/USD is currently doddering at $0.2111 and is supported immediately by the 100-day SMA.
IOTA rises to third spot in Weiss Ratings crypto rankings
Weiss Ratings, a controversial asset ranking platform updated its ranking with IOTA emerging as the biggest winner. IOTA rose to the third position after displacing Ripple. Bitcoin and Ethereum still hold the first and second positions. In the rankings, IOTA has a rating of “B” while Bitcoin and Ethereum have been a signed grade “B+”. IOTA, however, comes out strong in the category of “technology and adaptation grade” having been assigned a “B+”. On the downside, IOTA was given a “D-“ in the category of “market performance.”
Meanwhile, the daily chart shows IOTA seating comfortably in the newly found bullish phase. The RSI is about to enter the overbought region and its upward movement has been encouraging more buyers to enter the market. Apart from the initial support at the 200-day SMA, IOTA could seek refuge at the 50-day SMA ($0.1622), $0.1500 and the key support range between $0.05 and $0.1000.
IOT/USD daily chart
