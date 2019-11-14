- IOTA broke free from the recent tight range.
- IOT/USD may continue growing towards $0.2700.
IOTA, the 18th largest digital asset with the current market value of $748 million, has been growing strongly been growing on Thursday albeit the sell-off on a broader market. The coin has gained over 3% on a day-to-day basis. The coin hit $0.2679 high during early Asian hours and retreated to $0.2662 by the time of writing.
IOTA's technical picture
IOTA is one of the best-performing coins on Thursday. The coin has been range-bound for several days after hitting the low at $0.2569 on November 11. However, a strong move above SMA50 (Simple Moving Average) 1-hour located on a psychological $0.2600, inspired a sharp growth towards the next barrier at $0.2663 (SMA200 1-hour). The price attempted a move above this hurdle but retreated back so far. Once it is out of the way, the upside is likely to gain traction with the next focus on $0.2700.
On the downside, the first line of support is identified at $0.2600-$0.2580. It coincides with the lower boundary fo the recent consolidation range. If it is broken, the sell-off is likely to gain traction with the next focus on $0.2569 (November 11 low) and $0.2438 (October 23 low).
IOT/USD, 1-hour chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin technical analysis: Forget 20,000, is $10,000 achievable before Dec 31, 2019?
Bitcoin price continues to hand in the balance within a narrow range between $8,700 and $8,000. Bitcoin’s ability to hold above $8,700 diminishes with each treading session since Monday. BTC bulls must defend the falling wedge ...
Ethereum Classic price analysis: ETC/USD drifts lower within the range
Ethereum Classic, now the 23rd largest digital asset with the current market value of $556 million, has lost 1.1% in recent 24 hours, moving in sync with the market.
TRON price analysis: TRX/USD bulls intimidated by $0.02
TRX/USD has retreated from the Asian high, though it is still 2% higher from this time on Wednesday. The coin failed to settle above psychological $0.0200 despite numerous attempts to break above this barrier.
Litecoin price analysis: LTC/USD dives below $60 for the first time in 5 days
Litecoin has eventually broken below the support enjoyed at $60 for almost a week. The zone was very helpful keeping in mind that corrections towards $70 have become untenable. As discussed in earlier published price analysis.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Bulls wasted their chance
Bitcoin has been oscillating in a depressingly tight range since the beginning of November. Vanishing volatility makes it harder to engineer a decisive breakthrough from the range.