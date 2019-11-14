IOTA broke free from the recent tight range.

IOT/USD may continue growing towards $0.2700.

IOTA, the 18th largest digital asset with the current market value of $748 million, has been growing strongly been growing on Thursday albeit the sell-off on a broader market. The coin has gained over 3% on a day-to-day basis. The coin hit $0.2679 high during early Asian hours and retreated to $0.2662 by the time of writing.

IOTA's technical picture

IOTA is one of the best-performing coins on Thursday. The coin has been range-bound for several days after hitting the low at $0.2569 on November 11. However, a strong move above SMA50 (Simple Moving Average) 1-hour located on a psychological $0.2600, inspired a sharp growth towards the next barrier at $0.2663 (SMA200 1-hour). The price attempted a move above this hurdle but retreated back so far. Once it is out of the way, the upside is likely to gain traction with the next focus on $0.2700.

On the downside, the first line of support is identified at $0.2600-$0.2580. It coincides with the lower boundary fo the recent consolidation range. If it is broken, the sell-off is likely to gain traction with the next focus on $0.2569 (November 11 low) and $0.2438 (October 23 low).

IOT/USD, 1-hour chart



