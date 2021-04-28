IOTA launches Chrysalis phase 2 with over $1.2 billion tokens migrated

- IOTA Chrysalis is expected to enable the network to become enterprise-ready as it allows its ecosystem to have access to new toolsets.
- Prior to the new upgrade, over 20% of all tokens were migrated.
- Chrysalis provides the foundation for implementing smart contracts and tokenization in the future.
IOTA Foundation, a distributed ledger technology-focused nonprofit, completes the most extensive network upgrade in its history.
IOTA to be enterprise-ready
The new upgrade takes IOTA out of its experimental phase and moves into an enterprise-ready ecosystem for real-world use cases.
According to co-founder of IOTA, Dominik Schiener, Chrysalis represents the “best version of IOTA,” with features to be added in the coming months. New features include reusable addresses, UTXO, programmable transactions, and readiness for other key application layers, including streams, identity, and smart contracts.
In anticipation of the final milestone for the blockchain, Coordicide, Chrysalis opens the door for developing enterprise and consumer-level applications on the IOTA infrastructure. The new upgrade will see the improvement of wallets, libraries, software implementations, and security protocols.
With these new functions, Schiener encouraged developers to build applications on IOTA since Chrysalis will be production-ready for business applications. Chrysalis will reduce validation requirements on the Tangle – the architecture on which its cryptocurrency is built on. This could allow for faster transaction speed and could also enable enterprises in any industry to implement IOTA more efficiently. Schiener said:
IOTA’s new dawn has arrived. We now have an enterprise-ready platform that will please both industry and consumer users with its enhanced functionally, industry-standard upgrades, and energy efficiencies. Our engineers have worked diligently to build the foundation for Coordicide and beyond.
The launch of Chrysalis will occur on April 28, and the network has experienced its migration phase for a week since April 21. Token holders and providers can migrate their tokens during this time and after its launch. So far, according to Schiener, IOTA has already reached over 20% of all tokens to be migrated, which accounts for $1.2 billion tokens.
IOTA tokens migrated
IOTA’s mainnet was launched in June 2016, which introduced Tangle, a scalable, lightweight protocol to overcome rising costs and power consumption by removing the need for miners and fees. With the Chrysalis migration, developers, crypto exchanges, and users will be able to create applications and solutions on IOTA without an intermediary.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Dogecoin price aims for new all-time high as the asset gains institutional traction
Mark Cuban will discuss Dogecoin on the Ellen Show on April 28. Interest in Dogecoin continues to explode, according to Bitpay CMO. DOGE has formed a significant bull flag on the daily chart.
Ripple takes first step toward reclaiming $1.98
XRP price surged nearly 40% in the last 24 hours, pushing it toward a critical level. A decisive close above the previous weekly open at $1.40 could signal the start of the next leg up to $1.74.
Litecoin eyes midway point of 32% bull rally
Litecoin price is showing signs of life after taking a massive blow during the recent market crashes. Regardless of the bullish outlook from multiple perspectives, if Litecoin price fails to stay above $218, it will invalidate the upward trajectory portrayed so far.
Ethereum primed for $3,000 after ephemeral consolidation
Ethereum price has been on a tear over the last week, as it undid the crash, and is on its way to new highs. ETH is now consolidating around the local top at $2,450, anticipating a 15% move to $3,000.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Fear seeps in as crypto market crashes for second time
Bitcoin price rally seems to be facing massive headwinds that have resulted in two egregious drops in under five days. Market participants are panic selling their holdings, sending the market into a tailspin.