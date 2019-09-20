IOTA Foundation develops atonomous and decentralized marketplace

- IOTA is working on the world's first industry marketplace.
- IOT/USD stays range-bound, vulnerable to the further downside correction.
IOTA Foundation launches industry market place to facilitate an interaction between humans, machines and smart contracts, according to the press release published by the company.
"The IOTA Foundation is proud to announce the release of the Industry Marketplace, the world’s very first autonomous and decentralized virtual marketplace. After forming a consortium of world-leading academics, standardization bodies, enterprises and thought leaders, we are excited to present our joint development that will greatly accelerate industrial automation and commercial machine interaction,” the announcement goes.
The company promises that the Marketplace will be a vendor and industry-neutral platform that will help to automate trading via new forms of collaboration between companies combined with global communication and computing infrastructure.
"By combining distributed ledger technology with established standards and openly-developed specifications, the Industry Marketplace will spearhead Industry 4.0 and create a platform for the economy of things,” according to the press release.
The specifications of the platfrom are developed by German central network for the advancement of digital transformation in manufacturing, Plattform Industrie 4.0. It includes such features as Distributed ledger technology, Immutable audit logs, Machine-readable contracts to name just a few.
Meanwhile, IOTA, the 17th largest digital asset with the current market value of $810 million, has gained over 3% in recent 24 hours to trade at $0.2926 at the time of writing. The coin topped at $0.3158 on September 18 before the correction started. IOT/USD is still sitting outside the daily Bollinger Band, which means that the downside may be extended within the natural technical retracement process.
IOT/USD, the daily chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin price update: BTC/USD struggling with descending trendline resistance for 3 straight months
Bitcoin price is back above $10,000 after a brief visit to $9,600 on Thursday. The failed attempt to sustain gains above $10,400 last week had demoralized the bulls. For a few days, Bitcoin buyers had just enough energy to defend $10,000 while hoping for a breakthrough to the upside.
Ethereum (ETH) price analysis: ETH/USD bulls knock at $200.00
The second largest cryptocurrency with the current market capitalization of $23.4 billion hit $224.40 during early Asian hours. The coin has retreated to $218.50 by the time of writing amid strongly bearish short-term sentiments.
IOTA Foundation develops atonomous and decentralized marketplace
IOTA is working on the world's first industry marketplace. IOT/USD stays range-bound, vulnerable to the further downside correction.
Ripple's XRP technical analysis: XRP/USD big retest on the cards
Ripple's XRP price on Friday is trading firmly in the red by some 3% in the session. XRP/USD bears are forcing the price to give back the strong gains seen earlier in the week.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Rangebound trading and September blues come upon the crypto market
Bitcoin finishes the week with marginal losses. The first digital currency recovered from the recent low of $9,886 but stayed in the red zone as of the end of the week.