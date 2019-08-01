IOTA cryptocurrency technology now standardized

IOTA technology set for mass adoption following standardization by both the OMG and ISO.

According to an announcement by the CEO of the Object Managament Group (OMG), Richard Soley IOTA will achieve standardization status before the end of 2019. OMG is a computer industry standards consortium that deals in enterprise integration standards for technologies, for example, USB’s.

In addition to the OMG status, Soley said during the quarter update dubbed “IOTA Insights’” that IOTA will be receiving ISO standardization. The International Organization for Standardization (ISO) standardization will be massive for IOTA’s innovative technology.

Soley explained that technology standardization ensures worldwide adoption. As for IOTA, its token MIOTA is likely to grow in terms of mainstream adoption. The IOTA community currently believes that MIOTA is greatly undervalued.

At press time, MIOTA is trading at $0.28 following a 1.89% loss in the last 24 hours. The cryptoasset has a market capitalization at $797 million and ranked as the 18th largest digital assets.