IOST has ranked third on the Global Public Chain Technology Evaluation Index.

The rank indicates the growth of the IOST project in recent times.

IOST is followed by TRON, Neo and Cosmos in the index.

China Electronics and Information Industry Development Institute (CCID) has recently released the 19th issue the Global Public Chain Technology Evaluation Index. IOST has secured the third spot in the list, following EOS and Ethereum. This marks a significant milestone for IOST, signifying the growth of the project in recent times.

IOST’s basic technology has secured 111.9 points, the highest among 37 blockchain entities that were evaluated. Under the basic technology criteria, the CCID assesses factors like the project’s decentralization quotient, security, overall features and performance.

Terence Wang, the co-founder of IOST, took to Twitter to share the news.

Great news! IOST shows continuous improvement in the CCID Global Ranking.



Our General Ranking is up 1 spot to #3 from the previous ranking, & we remain #1 in Basic tech among 37 top public blockchains! #IOST #blockchain #crypto #ranking #CCID #DeFi #DeFionIOST pic.twitter.com/0ax3F91FOf — Terrence Wang (@terrence_iost) August 26, 2020

The index in question ranks the blockchain projects based on technology, applicability and creativity. Notably, TRON has ranked fourth in the index, followed by Neo, Cosmos and Qtum.

IOST/USDT daily chart

IOST/USDT has had a bullish start to Friday following three straight bearish days. Currently, IOST/USDT is trading for 0.006429. There are two strong resistance levels at 0.006568 and 0.006833 (SMA 20). Along with that, there are two healthy support levels at 0.006295 (SMA 50) and 0.006141.



