- India’s proposed bill is “pathetic and corrupt,” Tim Draper.
- Draper is known for his public support for Bitcoin and freedom to use cryptocurrencies.
Following a leaked bill from the India government proposed a blanket ban on cryptocurrency, Tim Draper, a Bitcoin support and investor in Tezos has come out to condemn the move. The outspoken investor has recently advocated Bitcoin to the government of Argentina. He refers to India’s proposed bill as being “pathetic and corrupt.”
He wrote on Twitter:
“People behaving badly! India's government banned Bitcoin, a currency providing great hope for prosperity in a country that desperately needs it. Shame on India leadership.”
His comments have not been received well by the people on Twitter with some saying that Draper has not confirmed the developments and is acting on hearsay only. Draper is known for his public support for Bitcoin and freedom to use cryptocurrencies and does not support government involvement in terms of regulating the space.
As reported by FXStreet, a lawyer in India shared what he referred to as the evidence of a draft law that could be used to ban cryptocurrencies in India except for the ‘Digital Rupee,” a digital asset that will be issued and backed by the Reserve Bank of India.
More on India’s leaked draft bill: India’s battle with crypto ban continues: “Digital Rupee” to be only the digital currency
