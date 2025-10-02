Hyperliquid (HYPE) offers bullish signals, approaching resistance at $50.00 on Thursday. The Decentralized Exchange (DEX) token has steadily recouped its September losses from the support level around $40.00, underpinned by improving sentiment in the broader cryptocurrency market.

Key milestones within the ecosystem also support HYPE's bullish outlook, particularly the launch of HUSD, the DEX platform's native stablecoin. Hyperliquid's Decentralized Finance (DeFi) ecosystem has also gained momentum following significant drawdowns in September, which has backed the bullish sentiment surrounding the Hyperliquid price.

DeFi development fuels Hyperliquid's bullish outlook

Hyperliquid perpetual DEX is seeing a resurgence in trading volume, as prices generally recover in the broader cryptocurrency market. DefiLlama data shows that the volume averages $9.47 billion, up from approximately $4 billion on Saturday. This increase indicates that engagement is improving, which in turn increases the demand for HYPE as traders cover transaction fees.

Hyperliquid perpetual DEX volume | DefiLlama

A subsequent growth in the DeFi Total Value Locked (TVL), which combines the value of all coins held in smart contracts on the platform, supports the bullish sentiment surrounding HYPE.

TVL currently stands at $2.35 billion, up 5% over the past 24 hours and 13% since Friday. Investors often transfer assets into smart contracts to participate in securing the network and earn rewards in return. This happens when they have confidence in the token and its ecosystem. Therefore, a persistent growth in the TVL would bolster Hyperliquid's bullish outlook amid easing selling pressure in the open market.

Hyperliquid DeFi TVL | Source: DefiLlama

Technical outlook: Hyperliquid eyes leg up above $50

Hyperliquid is on the verge of breaching resistance at $50.00, supported by positive sentiment surrounding the token and the broader crypto market. The Relative Strength Index (RSI), currently at 52 on the daily chart, is rising in tandem with the price, indicating that selling pressure is easing.

The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator could validate a buy signal on the same daily chart if the blue line crosses and settles above the red signal line. Traders will continue seeking risk exposure as the MACD rises above the red signal line and the green histogram bars expand.

HYPE/USDT daily chart

Key milestones for Hyperliquid include a daily close above the $50.00 mark, which would mark a higher support ahead of the next leg up toward its record high of $59.43, reached on September 18.

Still, if profit-taking causes a sudden decline, Hyperliquid could find support at the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $47.53, with the 100-day EMA providing additional support at $44.24.