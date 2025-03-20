- Bitcoin price hit a new 10-day peak of $85,900 on Thursday, March 20, ahead of US President Trump’s speech at Blockwork's crypto digital asset summit.
- While BTC price tumbled to $83,400 after Trump’s speech, derivatives trading data suggest major reversals are unlikely.
- Technical indicators show that trading volumes must increase significantly for BTC to advance above $90,000.
Bitcoin price hit a new 10-day peak of $85,900 on Thursday, March 20, ahead of US President Donald Trump’s speech at Blockwork's crypto digital asset summit. While BTC price tumbled 4% from the day’s peak after Trump’s speech, derivatives trading signals suggest BTC is unlikely to witness rapid dips.
Why Bitcoin price tumbled 4% after Trump’s speech at Blockwork’s Crypto Summit
Bitcoin (BTC) experienced volatile price action on Thursday as President Trump spoke at Blockwork’s Digital Asset Summit.
During the speech, Trump reiterated his support for the crypto industry, emphasizing his intention to advance the proposed Crypto Strategic Reserve initiative.
However, since investors had already priced in most of these talking points during previous rallies this month, Trump's remarks failed to generate fresh bullish momentum.
Bitcoin Price Analysis | BTCUSDT
Within hours of the speech, Bitcoin tumbled to a new low of $83,600, marking a 4% decline from the day’s peak of $85,900.
The price action formed a long upper shadow, indicating a rejection at higher levels, reinforcing a potential bearish trend.
However, despite the dip, market volumes remained significantly lower than the previous trading session, suggesting that the sell-off lacked the momentum needed to trigger a larger downward move.
Despite mild Bitcoin price dip, derivatives market signals suggest bullish dominance
While Bitcoin briefly dipped 4% following Trump’s speech, derivatives market data suggests that bullish sentiment remains intact.
According to the liquidation heatmap, Bitcoin recorded $159.59 million in total liquidations over the past 24 hours with short positions accounting for $90.66 million, surpassing long liquidations of $68.94 million.
Crypto Market Liquidation Heatmap | Source: Coinglass
This trend differs from the broader crypto market, where total liquidations of $339.64 million show longs worth $171.38 million closed, outpacing shorts vs. $168.26 million.
This suggests while the sentiment among altcoin traders appears more tense, Bitcoin’s short-term traders remain dominantly bullish — with a higher proportion of short liquidations indicating that traders betting against BTC continue to get squeezed.
More so, on-chain data previously showed a $14 billion surge in large BTC transactions leading up to the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) pause in interest rate hikes, reflecting strong institutional demand.
While Trump’s speech failed to deliver new bullish catalysts, the derivatives trading signals observed on Thursday suggest BTC is unlikely to witness a prolonged sell-off.
Bitcoin price prediction: Consolidation above $82,000 could trigger $90K rally
Bitcoin price forecast suggests a period of consolidation above the $82,000 support zone could provide the momentum required for a breakout toward $90,000.
The liquidation heatmap reveals that short liquidations have exceeded long liquidations in Bitcoin markets, signaling that bearish bets are getting squeezed.
This pattern typically indicates strong buying pressure at key support levels, reinforcing the likelihood of an upward continuation.
Bitcoin Price Prediction | BTCUSD
Technical indicators also support a cautiously bullish outlook.
BTC’s price action is currently stabilizing within a range between $83,600 and $85,900, with resistance evident near the upper Bollinger Band at $92,252.
The lower Bollinger Band, positioned at $78,065, presents a critical support threshold should selling pressure intensify.
The Parabolic SAR indicator, which tracks trend direction, remains below BTC’s price action, reflecting underlying bullish support.
However, the Average Daily Range (ADR) at 0.80 suggests waning volatility, implying that Bitcoin needs a volume surge to sustain a decisive breakout.
In a bullish scenario, reclaiming $86,000 with strong volume could propel BTC toward the $90,000 resistance zone.
Conversely, if Bitcoin fails to hold above $84,000, a retest of the $80,000–$78,000 range becomes likely, with further downside risk toward $76,600 if whale accumulation slows.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Trump calls for US Dollar dominance, vows to make America a crypto superpower in historic crypto summit speech
US President Donald Trump says America will dominate crypto and become the crypto capital of the world. Trump highlights key initiatives, including the White House Crypto Summit, the end of Operation Chokepoint 2.0 and an executive order on Strategic Bitcoin Reserve.
Crypto Today: After $300M liquidations, BTC, ETH, XRP prices on edge as Trump speaks at Crypto Summit
Cryptocurrency sector’s valuation consolidated at $2.9 trillion on Thursday after the Fed interest rate pause boosted market activity. Liquidations hit $335 million in the last 24 hours, with $207 million in short contracts closed accounting for nearly 60% of the losses.
These crypto categories rallied over 50% in a day: Watch for gains
Crypto traders rejoiced as Bitcoin’s (BTC) price climbed above support at $85,000 following the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) decision to keep interest rates steady and stick to their guidance of two interest rate cuts this year on Wednesday.
Bitcoin hovers above $85,500 as Trump calls the Fed to lower interest rates
Bitcoin price edges lower around $85,500 on Thursday after gaining nearly 5% the previous day. US President Trump called on the Fed to lower interest rates as tariffs start to hurt the economy.
Bitcoin: BTC at risk of $75,000 reversal as Trump’s trade war overshadows US easing inflation
Bitcoin price remained constrained within a tight 8% channel between $76,000 and $84,472 this week. With conflicting market catalysts preventing prolonged directional swings, here are key factors that moved BTC prices this week, as well as key indicators to watch in the weeks ahead.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.