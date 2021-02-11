How likely are Bitcoin's (BTC) chances of rising faster than the altcoins?

The market has faced a slight correction after a sharp rise, and some coins have entered the red zone.
Top 10 coins by CoinMarketCap
BTC/USD
Yesterday, the bulls were able to continue their run and tested the level of $48,000. A new high was recorded at $48,216.
BTC/USD chart by TradingView
After a pullback to the $45,200 mark, buyers tried to resume growth but, by the end of the day, they could not break above $48,000.
If today the pair is able to overcome this resistance, then this week buyers will test the psychological level of $50,000.
Bitcoin is trading at $45,650 at press time.
BNB/USD
Binance Coin (BNB) is the top gainer from our list. The rate of the coin has rocketed by almost 40%.
BNB/USD chart by TradingView
The native exchange token of Binance exchange has shown enormous growth over the last few days, and there is a high possibility of a short-term correction now. Such a move is supported by the low liquidity and the trading volume. In this case, there are chances of seeing Binance Coin (BNB) trading around $120 soon.
Binance Coin is trading at $128.44 at press time.
ADA/USD
Cardano (ADA) is the second-most growing coin from our list. Its rate has increased by 20% over the last 24 hours.
ADA/USD chart by TradingView
Cardano (ADA) is trading similarly to Binance Coin (BNB). The trading volume is going down, which means that a short drop may bring the rate of the altcoin to $0.71 soon.
Cardano is trading at $0.8678 at press time.
LTC/USD
Litecoin (LTC) is not an exception to the rule as the rate of the "digital silver" has risen by 7% since yesterday.
LTC/USD chart by TradingView
Litecoin (LTC) is likely to retest the recent resistance level at $170 to gain more energy for a continued rise. However, if LTC fixed below this mark, bears might seize the initiative.
Litecoin is trading at $183.36 at press time.
Any financial and market information given on U.Today is written for informational purposes only. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Stellar engages thrust boosters eyeing all-time highs
Stellar has stepped above the crucial January barrier at $0.41, clearing the path toward record highs at $1.05. Various technical levels have aligned in support of the expected upswing.
ALGO makes a gigantic leap targeting $2.5
Algorand continues to outperform, especially after spiking above 2020's high at $0.75. The bullish outlook has been reinforced by the MACD. Trading above this crucial level has catapulted the token above our recent prediction of $1.05.
Yellen says Treasury will fight misuse of cryptocurrencies
Reuters reports that Yellen has warned about an "explosion of risk" related to digital markets, including the misuse of cryptocurrencies, but said new financial technologies could help fight crime and reduce inequality.
Bitcoin Cash price primed for higher highs after 14% correction
Bitcoin Cash price hints at a continuation of its uptrend following a small pullback. A spike in demand around the current levels could lead to a 20% upswing if the $510 resistance is breached.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Elon Musk endorses Bitcoin while the ECB says investors may “lose all their money”
In the past 24 hours, a lot has happened in the cryptocurrency market. First, the WallStreetBets Reddit group announced an upcoming pump on DogeCoin which rallied by more than 1,000%. Shortly after, Elon Musk changed his Twitter bio to #Bitcoin and followed up with the next tweet.