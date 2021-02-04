How blockchains compatible with ethereum help relieve transaction fee hurdles

Rising transaction fees on the Ethereum network can often make it nearly impossible for some users to move funds in a timely manner, especially when interacting with smart contracts. Blockchains compatible with the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) can help users get past these hurdles.
Data from BitInfoCharts shows that one year ago, the average transaction fee on the Ethereum blockchain was less than $0.08. The average transaction fee has since surged to a new all-time high of $15.9, and at press time dropped to $9.9.
The rise of decentralized finance (DeFi) has brought in thousands of new users to the Ethereum network, looking to interact with protocols that let them earn interest on their cryptocurrency holdings, take out crypto-backed loans, or trade on decentralized platforms.
DeFiPulse data shows that platforms like Maker, Aave, Uniswap, Compound, and Curve Finance have well over $1 billion worth of cryptoassets locked in them, with the total on DeFi being $22.35 billion. Interacting with smart contracts on Ethereum, it's worth noting, costs more gas than simple transactions on the network.
Larry Cermak, Director of Research at The Block, pointed out on social media that transaction fees for making swaps on decentralized exchange Uniswap got as high as $100 earlier this year.
While Ethereum has scaling solutions coming down the road, users need solutions they can use now. EVM-compatible blockchains like OKExChain could very well be the answer. Here's why.
What is EVM Compatibility?
Ethereum was the first cryptocurrency blockchain to support smart contracts, but it's currently limited to 15 or so transactions per second. While power users can use advanced solutions to help save gas, most ETH users are only trying to pay small transaction fees to move their funds.
As more users started interacting with an increasing number of smart contracts, Ethereum's network utilization kept on growing, the point its utilization is now at 97.81%, according to Etherscan,
Ethereum 2.0 is a scaling solution expected to help ETH scale to handle a higher number of transactions per second, effectively reducing transaction fees. Deploying Ethereum 2.0 is a slow and complex process.
Its staking contract was launched late last year, and over 2 million ETH are staked on it. The contract launched the Beacon Chain, the first stage in the ETH 2.0 development roadmap. It's a chain running alongside the main Ethereum network, but that uses a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus algorithm. It's Phase 0 of Ethereum's consensus mechanism transition.
Phase 1, which is expected to launch this year, will "address finality and consensus on shard chains", and it will be "more of a ‘test run' for shard chains than the release of an immediately-scalable solution." This means it will not help the network process thousands of transactions per second just yet.
A currently viable solution to the problem are EVM-compatible blockchains. Being compatible with the Ethereum Virtual Machine simply means that smart contracts deployed on the Ethereum network can be easily deployed on such a blockchain.
How OKExChain Can Help
OKExChain is the world's first trading chain — blockchain technology built for trading. It is the next step in the development of decentralized trading, where people can trade anything of value on-chain, and own and control the assets that they trade. OKExChain provides safe and efficient infrastructure for creating decentralized applications for seamless on-chain trading of all kinds of assets within a cross-chain, value-exchange ecosystem.
OKExChain was under development for just under three years and went through three major phases before launch. It's an open-source, trading-focused blockchain. It has a native token, OKExChain Token (OKT), which gives its holders benefits that include staking privileges and voting rights.
OKT has an initial minting of 10 million tokens, and an upper supply limit of about 72.2 million. It uses BTC's halving model, with initial block rewards being of 1 OKT. OKT holders will also be able to become validators to earn block rewards and transaction fees.
The blockchain allows users to trade anything, and it's a high-performing blockchain. On the OKExChain testnet, transaction fees have been steadily at 0.0001 OKT per transaction, with over 500,000 transactions being made per day on the chain.
In comparison, ETH handles about 1.2 million transactions per day. This means that a transaction that costs nearly $10 on Ethereum on average would cost a few cents on OKExChain.
This material should not be taken as the basis for making investment decisions, nor be construed as a recommendation to engage in investment transactions. Trading digital assets involves significant risk and can result in the loss of your invested capital. You should ensure that you fully understand the risk involved and take into consideration your level of experience, investment objectives and seek independent financial advice if necessary.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
DOT primed for a 15% downswing after flashing a sell signal
Polkadot has experienced a massive upsurge in price as well as market value. DOT is now a $17.9 billion project and currently in the fourth spot after displacing Ripple (XRP).
SushiSwap is on fire as on-chain metrics stay strongly bullish
SushiSwap has managed to rise from a ridiculed token to a darling in the decentralized finance (DeFi) sector and the cryptocurrency market at large. The token is trading at new all-time highs after entering a price discovery mode since November 4.
UMA price explodes by 270% to new all-time highs while technicals show it could rise even higher
UMA was trading as low as $11.2 on February 2 before a massive price explosion towards $44 in less than three days. A few positive announcements and whales going into a buying spree have helped the digital asset surge to new highs.
Aave whales go into buying spree sending prices beyond the moon
Aave price has seen a parabolic rally since early November 2020 and shows no signs of exhaustion. At the time of writing, AAVE has generated over 16x gains in 90 days and indicates that more is yet to come.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Elon Musk endorses Bitcoin while the ECB says investors may “lose all their money”
In the past 24 hours, a lot has happened in the cryptocurrency market. First, the WallStreetBets Reddit group announced an upcoming pump on DogeCoin which rallied by more than 1,000%. Shortly after, Elon Musk changed his Twitter bio to #Bitcoin and followed up with the next tweet.