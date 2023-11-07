- The HFT token unlock on November 7 has flooded the market with 160.38 million tokens.
- As $44.32 million worth of HFT tokens enter circulation, the asset braces for a pullback in price.
- Hashflow price lost 2% on the day while supply on exchanges continues mounting.
Hashflow DEX’s token HFT, unlocked 73% of its circulating supply early on Tuesday. The massive token unlock event flooded exchanges with Hashflow tokens, likely increasing selling pressure on the asset. HFT price could lose its value further, when entities that received the unlocked tokens begin to shed their holdings.
Also read: Bitcoin price rally to $48,000 likely with BTC uptrend gaining strength in bull market
HFT unlocks 160.38 million tokens, floods exchanges
Based on data from token.unlocks.app, 160.38 million Hashflow (HFT) tokens worth $44.32 million at the time, were unlocked on November 7. Of these, the core team received $13.35 million, $115,150 was set aside for community rewards, $13.59 million was spent on ecosystem development and $17.27 million was allocated to early investors of HFT.
HFT is stuck in a long-term downtrend. At the time of writing, HFT price is down 14.37% on the month and nearly 2% on the day. The asset is likely to witness further correction, with a rise in volatility in the short term as the wallet addresses that received the unlocked tokens engage in profit taking. This is likely to lead to HFT supply on exchanges mounting and increased selling pressure on the asset.
HFT vs TetherUS: Daily Chart
To examine the likely impact of the token unlock, the on-chain metric, Supply on Exchanges can be used.
HFT Supply on Exchanges climbed 88.5% in the past three months and 4% since the beginning of November, according to data from Santiment. The chart data below reveals that HFT is slowly but consistently moving to exchange wallets, contributing to the selling pressure on Hashflow’s token.
Further, HFT supply held by large wallet addresses (as a percentage of total supply) declined 1.7% in three months, and a whopping 10.65% since the beginning of November. This suggests large wallets are offloading the token in order to sell.
Supply on exchanges, supply held by top addresses and price
As seen in the chart above, when combined, the supply on exchanges and the supply held by top addresses holding HFT points towards a bearish outlook on the asset. Both these metrics point towards an impending correction in HFT price.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Top 3 Price Prediction: BTC to pivot below $35,500 after fortnight of consolidation
Bitcoin (BTC) has been consolidating below $35,500 for almost two weeks now, being static, with analysts attributing the slow-down in pace to the absence of ETF-related news. With its Ethereum (ETH) and Ripple (XRP) prices have also come to a halt, facing critical barriers that will determine the next move.
Solana outperforms Ethereum since September, Coinbase led US market with 2.2 million in October SOL net buys
Solana (SOL) and Ethereum (ETH) tokens are often compared, considering their heft in the Layer 1 (L1) space. Their performance over the past two months has been significant, with both ecosystems rising along with the broader market as talks of an imminent bull market continue to trend.
Up by nearly 100%, SFUND is the torchbearer of launchpad and poised to pump further
The crypto market is at the cusp of painting green on the charts again. Ahead of the bull run, speculation of a rally regarding many tokens can be observed. At the top of this list are Layer 2 and DeFi tokens, but another category is expected to make it big this time in addition to the latter.
Near Protocol attracts $40 million in investment as NEAR price rallies 65% ahead of developer conference
Near price has gained significantly in the past few days even as the broader market cues took a break from being bullish. The altcoin has its developer conference lined up this week, and the anticipation has resulted in not only the price action but also the observation of considerable growth in the protocol.
Bitcoin: BTC threatens correction to $30,000 amid lack of ETF news
BTC, on the daily time frame, showcases not one but multiple sell signals. To add to its woes, on-chain metrics are also showing profit-taking en masse. While the rally prompted by the potential ETF approval has propelled BTC so far, the lack thereof could also knock the pioneer crypto lower.