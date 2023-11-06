Arbitrum DAO approves ARB proposal to distribute 100 million ARB as staking rewards

- Arbitrum DAO has approved a governance proposal to offer $100 million in rewards to traders.
- Arbitrum will fund the distribution of staking rewards through Arbitrum treasury for a period of 12 months.
- ARB price continued its rally, climbing nearly 4% on the day.
Arbitrum Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO) approved a proposal to enable its ARB token holders to stake their holdings and earn a yield. Over $100 million in rewards will be set aside for distribution among staking users over a twelve-month period.
Arbitrum DAO passes proposal to reward ARB stakers
The Arbitrum DAO passed a proposal for a tiered system to allocate staking rewards to ARB token holders. The basis for the proposal was that the DAO’s treasury holds 3.54 billion ARB tokens.
Arbitrum DAO is in complete control of the treasury and all the surplus revenues. This encouraged the community to approve staking rewards for users. The proposal calls for a mechanism to distribute ARB tokens to stakers. A staking mechanism is likely to incentivize long-term token holders for future token utility proposals.
As seen in the snapshot below, 66.76% users approved the proposal to stake ARB for rewards, while 33.24% rejected the same. The vote ended on November 6 at 10:24 GMT.
Proposal for ARB stakers
The final proposal has the option to allocate 1% (100 million tokens), 1.5% (150 million tokens), or 1.75% (175 million tokens) of the total 10 billion ARB supply as staking rewards. The majority of voters favored the lower tier, 1% allocation or 100 million ARB distribution to stakers. The community is in disagreement still, as 33.24% DAO members voted against the staking incentives.
ARB price climbed 4% on the day. At the time of writing, ARB price is $1.1299 on Binance.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
