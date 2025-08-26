- Hedera bounces off a crucial support level, which has been a consistent launchpad since July 16.
- HBAR Open Interest slips under $400 million as overhead pressure holds.
- The bullish bets indicate a recovery over the last 24 hours following the pullback from Monday.
Hedera (HBAR) ticks higher by nearly 2% at press time on Tuesday, after three consecutive bearish candles. HBAR recovers on the day from a crucial support level, fueling the bullish bets against the declining Open Interest backdrop. Still, the technical outlook remains mixed, suggesting further consolidation.
Hedera derivatives flash mixed signals
CoinGlass data shows Hedera’s Open Interest (OI) declined below the $400 million mark to $391.83 million on Tuesday, down from $409.16 million on Monday. The drop in OI relates to increased capital outflow from HBAR derivatives due to increased liquidation.
HBAR Open Interest. Source: Coinglass
Despite the outflow, optimism among investors is gradually increasing, as the Taker buy jumps to 48.55% from 47.63% on Monday. The long-to-short ratio has increased to 0.9436 during the same time period.
HBAR Long/Short ratio chart. Source: Coinglass
Hedera leaps off from a crucial support
Hedera bounces off the $0.22885 support level by nearly 2% on the day, halting the three-day streak of downfall. The public ledger token eyes to reclaim the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $0.23643, which could reinstate a recovery run.
A potential close above this dynamic average line could target the $0.26606 level, last tested on August 14.
The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) and its signal line are on the verge of falling below the zero line. This would signal a sell signal with a bearish shift in trend momentum
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) at 45 hovers slightly under the halfway line, maintaining a neutral stance.
HBAR/USDT daily price chart.
Looking down, if HBAR slips below the $0.22885 level, it could extend the decline to the 100-day EMA at $0.22033.
Crypto market liquidations surge to $935M as Fartcoin, OKB, and CRV plunge
Fartcoin (FARTCOIN), OKB (OKB), and Curve DAO (CRV) emerge as frontrunners in the declining market trend, with double-digit losses over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency market has incurred $935.44 million in liquidations over the last 24 hours, as Bitcoin drops below $110,000 and Ethereum slipped below $4,500 on Monday.
Avalanche Price Forecast: Grayscale files SEC registration for Avalanche Trust
Avalanche (AVAX) price hovers above its key level at $22.53 at the time of writing on Tuesday, after falling over 9% the previous day. Market participants digest Grayscale Investments’ move to file an S-1 registration with the US Securities and Exchange Commission for the launch of the Grayscale Avalanche Trust on Monday.
B Strategy unveils $1 billion BNB treasury plan with YZi Labs support
BNB saw a 2% decline on Monday despite B Strategy's plan to launch a $1 billion BNB treasury, with support from YZi Labs. B Strategy disclosed plans to establish a BNB treasury via a US-listed company with up to $1 billion in initial investment.
Ethereum Price Forecast: ETH plunges 8% amid strong accumulation from BitMine and Bitcoin whales
Ethereum (ETH) fell by 8% on Monday as BitMine (BMNR) and Bitcoin (BTC) whales increased their accumulation of the leading altcoin. Ethereum treasury firm BitMine Immersion extended its lead as the largest corporate treasury of the top altcoin after acquiring 190,500 ETH last week, per a statement on Monday.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC correction amid over $1 billion ETF outflows
Bitcoin (BTC) price remains under pressure this week, consolidating above $111,980 support after dropping more than 3%. BTC pullback continued as weakening demand and profit-taking keep weighing in, as spot Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) saw over $1.15 billion in outflows.
