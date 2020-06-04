- The US government has added a top Venezuelan official to its list of most-wanted fugitives.
- Joselit Ramírez, the head of Venezuela’s crypto Petro, is accused of breaking money laundering laws and evading US sanctions.
- The US government is offering up to $5 million as a reward for anyone who can help in the arrest of Ramírez.
The US government has added a top Venezuelan official to its list of most-wanted fugitives. A recent statement revealed that the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s (ICE), a unit of the Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) New York is looking for Joselit Ramírez, the head of Venezuela’s national cryptocurrency Petro.
Ramírez is accused of having social and political connections with several alleged drug lords, including former Venezuelan vice president, Tareck El Aissami. The latter is also on ICE's most wanted list for association with drug operations and money laundering. The agency claims Ramírez has broken money laundering laws while also evading US sanctions.
An excerpt from the statement reads:
[Ramírez] has been indicted in the Southern District of New York for violations of the International Emergency Economic Powers Act, the Kingpin Act, and other sanctions imposed by the U.S. Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Asset Control (OFAC).
The US government is offering up to $5 million as a reward for anyone who can help in the arrest or conviction of Ramírez.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC/USD en route to $20,000 by end of 2020
Bitcoin price has employed defense mechanisms after a breakdown from highs above $10,000. The price formed a weekly low below $9,400 before recovering above $9,600. The trading commenced at $9,667 on ...
Ripple Price Analysis: XRP/USD sandwiched between SMA 200 and SMA 50 curves
XRP/USD dropped from $0.203 to $0.2028 as Wednesday’s sessions came to a close. The price is floating above the green Ichimoku cloud and between the SMA 200 and SMA 50 curves.
ETH/USD trends near the upper curve of the 20-day Bollinger band
ETH/USD went up from $237.65 to $242.16 as Wednesday’s session came to a close. The price is trending near the upper curve of the 20-day Bollinger band, as the MACD shows increasing bullish momentum.
IOT/USD outperforms Bitcoin, spikes above the Ichimoku Kinko Hyo
IOTA is towering above major cryptocurrencies in the market following a 1.7% growth on the day compared to Bitcoin’s 0.08% gain. Other cryptoassets such as Ethereum and Ripple have ...
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC/USD bulls fight for every inch of the ground on their way to $10,000
After a sharp sell-off at the beginning of the week, BTC/USD climbed back above $9,000 and made its way above another important resistance $9,300.