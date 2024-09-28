Grayscale watches these six assets for gains in Q4 2024, predicts significant risk event for crypto

- Grayscale adds SUI, TAO, OP, HNT, CELO, and UMA to its updated list of the top 20 cryptocurrencies for Q4.
- The assets in the top 20 have high price volatility and are considered high risk by the asset management giant.
- The US election poses a significant risk for crypto according to the giant’s recently published report.
Grayscale introduced six new cryptocurrencies to its Top 20 cryptocurrencies watchlist on September 26. The asset management giant published its report to highlight promising sectors within crypto for Q4 2024.
Bitcoin and Ethereum outperform the Crypto Sectors Market Index
Bitcoin and Ethereum, the top two cryptocurrencies by market capitalization maintain their lead by outperforming the Crypto Sectors Market Index (CSMI), per Grayscale’s Research Insights: Crypto Sectors in Q4 2024, published on September 26.
The report outlines the performance of altcoins, alongside the top two crypto assets. Notable sectors are decentralized Artificial Intelligence (AI) platforms like Bittensor TAO, tokenization of Real World Assets (RWA) projects that include Ondo Finance (ONDO), OM and GFI. Meme coins like Pepe (PEPE), Dogwifhat (WIF), and Floki (FLOKI) led gains in the sector.
Crypto Sectors performance
The asset management giant added six new assets to the list,
- Sui (SUI): A high-performance Layer 1 smart contract blockchain
- Bittensor (TAO): An AI project building a platform to facilitate the development of open and global AI systems
- Optimism (OP): An Ethereum Layer 2 chain
- Helium (HNT): A Solana-based decentralized wireless network
- Celo (CELO): A mobile-first blockchain project with a plan to transition to an Ethereum Layer 2 payments network
- UMA Protocol (UMA): An optimistic oracle network providing services to one of the largest crypto prediction markets, Polymarket
Grayscale notes in its report that the US Presidential election could pose significant risks for the cryptocurrency industry. The asset management giant highlights how former US President Donald Trump prepares to embrace crypto as an industry while Presidential candidate Kamala Harris said that her administration will encourage innovative technologies while protecting investors.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
XRP corrects as traders weigh possibility of SEC appealing Ripple ruling
Ripple (XRP) trades with minor losses on Friday as holders weigh the impact of a likely appeal by the US Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) in the Ripple lawsuit.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: $70,000 mark on sight as bulls remain strong
Bitcoin has risen around 3% so far this week, breaking above its range upper limit of $64,700. This gain was supported by increased institutional demand for ETFs, which recorded inflows of more than $612 million this week.
Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum and XRP steady above major support levels, Worldcoin leads AI token gains
Bitcoin, Ethereum trade above key supports at $65,000 and $2,600, as of Friday. XRP corrects slightly, holding steady above $0.5892. Worldcoin climbs 3% as Polymarket bet shows a 66% chance of OpenAI becoming a “for profit” entity before April.
Top 3 meme coins Dogecoin, Shiba Inu and Pepe: Rally continues
The prices of the top 3 meme coins by market capitalization, Dogecoin, Shiba Inu and Pepe, extend their gains on Friday after a rally on Thursday. The technical outlook for the three coins hints at further gains ahead as they all broke above bullish technical patterns.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: $70,000 mark on sight as bulls remain strong
Bitcoin (BTC) has risen around 3% so far this week, breaking above its range upper limit of $64,700.
Five best Forex brokers in 2024
VERIFIED Choosing the best Forex broker in 2024 requires careful consideration of certain essential factors. With the wide array of options available, it is crucial to find a broker that aligns with your trading style, experience level, and financial goals.