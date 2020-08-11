Grayscale Investment plans to start a national TV ad campaign for cryptocurrencies.

The ads will air on network giants such as CNBC, MSNBC, FOX and FOX Business.

The networks have a total reach of over 6.5 billion people.

Barry Silbert, the CEO of Digital Currency Group (the parent firm of Grayscale Investments) recently took to Twitter to announce a national campaign for cryptocurrencies.

Are you ready? @Grayscale's national ad campaign kicks off next week with a TV ad on CNBC, MSNBC, FOX, and FOX Business. We're going to brrring crypto to the masses



Media: if you want a sneak peek, get in touch with @nitWitty — Barry Silbert (@barrysilbert) August 7, 2020

Experts believe that this campaign will fuel the mainstream demand for digital assets. Network giants such as CNBC, MSNBC, FOX and FOX Business have a combined reach of over 6.5 million people.

Grayscale is among the largest asset managers across the globe. Since 2018, it has also been the largest manager of digital assets in the world. The firm’s upcoming campaign is a step towards bringing the mainstream population a step closer to digital assets.



