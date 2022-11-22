The troubled crypto investment bank is in talks with potential investors for at least $1 billion in fresh capital, according to a Bloomberg report.
Days after its lending unit was forced to halt withdrawals in wake of the collapse of crypto exchange FTX, Genesis Global Trading has mentioned bankruptcy as a potential option as it seeks fresh capital, reports Bloomberg citing people with knowledge of the matter.
The Wall Street Journal, also citing people familiar, reported that Genesis sought funding from Binance and Apollo Global Management, and that Binance declined to invest, citing potential conflicts of interest.
The initial news sent bitcoin (BTC) to fresh two-year low of $15,480. But the price has fully recovered back to where it was before the Bloomberg story came out, trading around $15,913 as of this update.
"We have no plans to file bankruptcy imminently," a Genesis representative told Bloomberg. "Our goal is to resolve the current situation consensually without the need for any bankruptcy filing. Genesis continues to have constructive conversations with creditors."
Genesis and CoinDesk share the same parent company, Digital Currency Group.
All writers’ opinions are their own and do not constitute financial advice in any way whatsoever. Nothing published by CoinDesk constitutes an investment recommendation, nor should any data or Content published by CoinDesk be relied upon for any investment activities. CoinDesk strongly recommends that you perform your own independent research and/or speak with a qualified investment professional before making any financial decisions.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Analyzing the kind of investors involved in the current Cardano price sell-off
Cardano price is down 30% for the month of November. The bears have produced a breakout from a bearish pennant which could target the $0.20 zone. A breach of the $0.35 resistance zone could induce a countertrend rally into the $0.39 price territory.
Chiliz price crashes by 24% in a day as FIFA fan tokens lose appeal after World Cup kick-off
Chiliz price has been noting a lot of fluctuation over the last couple of days in anticipation of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. CHZ closing a daily candlestick below $0.165 would invalidate the bullish thesis.
Algorand Price Prediction: Bears aim for prices last seen in 2020
Algorand (ALGO) price is witnessing a severe decline on November 21. ALGO could print new two-year lows if market conditions persist. Key levels have been defined to gauge ALGO next potential move.
Crypto.com Price Prediction: Why optimism lingers during CRO's downfall
Crypto.com price retests a descending parallel channel that has acted as support and resistance throughout the year. The current sell-off shows a bullish divergence and less volume than the previous decline.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: These levels are ideal for Dollar cost averaging BTC after FTX crash
BTC has faced the brunt of many industry leaders or significant platforms going bust this year. From Terra’s implosion to FTX’s bankruptcy, the industry seems shaken from a psychological perspective. As investors, an unbiased look reveals that the macro bottom is just one 20% crash away. This forecast takes a fresh look at significant levels and anticipates other scenarios that may evolve for Bitcoin price.