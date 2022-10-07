- The Visa-powered debit cards are being targeted at the Latin American, European and Asian markets.
- Visa now has over 70 crypto partnerships despite the ongoing bear market trend.
- Following the news of the debit card launch, FTX's token FTT shot up to mark an intra-day high of 8%.
Cryptocurrency adoption has reached many of the biggest mainstream organizations and TradFi companies, but the expansion does not seem to be coming to an end despite the present market conditions. Banking on this demand, Visa is making headway across the world, with the latest move reaching 40 countries.
FTX x Visa
The cryptocurrency exchange FTX announced its partnership with Visa, the world's second-largest global electronic fund transfer organization, to launch crypto debit cards. These cards will be rolled out with a particular focus on the Latin American, Europe and Asia markets.
Having already launched in the United States, the debit cards will enable users to facilitate crypto transactions without engaging in the currently existing hassles. The card will link to the user's FTX account where the crypto assets are held, enabling direct transactions, and eliminating the need to move their holdings off of the exchange.
FTX plans on launching these debit cards in Latin America at the earliest, where most of the 40 new countries are located. Following this, the focus will be on the European markets, which the cards will reach by the end of 2022 and a final rollout in the Asia market is set for 2023.
This partnership came forth during the bear market, which has been the downfall of many companies, such as Voyager and Celsius. Commenting on the same, Visa CFO Vasant Prabhu, in an interview with CNBC, said,
"Even though values have come down there's still steady interest in crypto. We don't have a position as a company on what the value of cryptocurrency should be, or whether it's a good thing in the long run -- as long as people have things they want to buy, we want to facilitate it."
On the back of the news, FTX's native token, FTT, noted a rise in its prices on Friday.
FTT makes a move
Soon after the news, the cryptocurrency shot up by 8.13% before coming back down to trade at $24.7 at the time of writing. FTT has been in the same boat as other assets, struggling to recover due to the broader market's bearish woes suppressing the buying pressure.
FTT 24-hour price chart
This is also why despite maintaining a bullish crossover, as evinced by the MACD, FTT has only risen by 5.15%. Since no major development is headed FTX's way anytime soon, FTT's price might continue moving sideways.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Crypto markets to experience one last sell-off
Bitcoin price has been in a steady consolidation for more than two weeks and shows no signs of directional bias. However, the Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP) announcement on October 7 could trigger a volatile episode for BTC that could resolve its range tightening and establish a directional bias.
Ethereum Price Prediction: Assessing ETH’s potential breakout
Ethereum price trends sideways between an upper range limit at $1,380 and a lower range limit at $1,272. Its recent rejection caught most investors unawares, with ETH falling to trade at $1,330 at the time of writing.
Dogecoin price slips again, with weekly gains set to evaporate
Dogecoin (DOGE) price action is at risk of tanking 12% and, in the process erasing its weekly gains. A big catalyst that could trigger the retreat is the US Non Farm Payrolls (NFPs) report that is due to come out later this afternoon.
Cardano price hints at a 25% rally as ADA retests stable support level
Cardano price has arrived at an inflection point that has triggered not one but three reversals over the last two months. The recent retest does provide a similar opportunity for investors but with a higher risk.
Bitcoin: BTC’s Q3 close and what to expect in Q4?
Bitcoin price has developed a bullish divergence with RSI, hinting at more upside. Despite the optimistic technicals, investors should expect volatile swings before the end of the third quarter of 2022.