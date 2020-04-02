French soccer star Kylian Mbappé has filed a complaint regarding unauthorized use of his name by a crypto scam network.

The ad posts of the crypto scam have cited false statements made by the star.

Kylian Mbappé, a French international soccer striker, has recently filed a complaint about the unauthorized use of his name by a crypto scam network. According to a local newspaper L’Équipe, Mbappé was impersonated in advertising campaigns of an alleged scam that involves a cryptocurrency acquisition scheme. The ad posts have cited false statements made by the player, where he claims that the formula offered by the network was miraculous and that people could become a millionaire in two or three months.

The crypto scam article that started circulating was titled “The latest Kylian Mbappé investment that put pressure on experts and scared big banks.” Anne-Sophie Coulbois, head of the Central Office for the Suppression of Financial Crime with the French Judicial Police, stated the following regarding the modus operandi of this type of scams: