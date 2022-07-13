- France’s central bank wants a working central bank digital currency to go live as early as 2023.
- Banque de France kicked off the second phase of its CBDC experiments to streamline domestic and cross-border transactions.
- The European Central Bank recently issued three reports to pass the biggest cryptocurrency law in Europe.
Banque de France wants a working wholesale central bank digital currency (CBDC) to go live as early as 2023. The central bank digital currency is expected to be a digital version of France's sovereign currency, the Euro. The European Central Bank has urged regulators to pass the biggest cryptocurrency law in Europe.
Also read: UK financial watchdog says "non-negotiable" crypto regulation a must after Terra LUNA crash
Digital Euro could be a reality by 2023
François Villeroy de Galhau, Governor of Banque de France, announced on July 12 that the central bank has started the second phase of experimentation with a wholesale CBDC. The Digital Euro would be used to streamline domestic and cross-border transactions between banks. France's CBDC would be a digital version of the country's sovereign currency, the Euro.
Galhau announced in his speech at the 2022 Paris Europlace International Financial Forum,
We want to get closer to a viable prototype, testing it in practice with more private actors and more foreign central banks in the second half of 2022 and in 2023. This work ensures that we stand ready to bring central bank money as a settlement asset as early as 2023.
The French Central Bank first started its experiments on a whole CBDC in March 2020 and wrapped up stage one by December 2021. Banque de France ran nine experiments in the first stage with the private sector and public actors.
Project Jura of the Bank of International Settlements explores euro and Swiss Franc transfers
The Bank of International Settlement's (BIS) Project Jura explores the direct transfer of Euro and Swiss Franc wholesale central bank digital currencies (wCBDC). The transfer was made between French and Swiss commercial banks on a single DLT platform operated by a third party.
Tokenized assets and foreign exchange trades are settled using Payment versus Payment (PvP) and Delivery versus Payment (DvP). The experiment is conducted in a near-real setting.
Institutional CBDC v. Retail CBDC
It is important to note that France's Central Bank has floated the term "wholesale" in the announcement. This implies that the CBDC is geared toward institutional actors rather than retail. The Digital Euro would therefore be used by financial institutions that exchange fiat, the Euro and not retail actors.
The development and the implementation of the CBDC will, therefore, not involve the public or open the Digital Euro to the open market to exchange it for goods and services. The Governor has announced that retail CBDCs will be launched with the assistance of private banks in the future.
The Governor further said,
The Eurosystem should entrust banks with the distribution of Digital Euros to final users while setting technical, functional and commercial rules – for example, the branding, logo and fee structure.
Retail CBDCs are the subject of debate
Retail CBDCs have emerged as a subject of heavy debate among policymakers due to the additional risks posed to financial stability. There is a fear of a bank run, where citizens withdraw their deposits on a large scale and convert it into CBDCs. However, banks will be entrusted with the responsibility of retail CBDCs, and Galhau believes some functions will remain under the "sole responsibility" of intermediaries.
Galhau commented on retail CBDCs and responsibility. The Governor said,
In particular, I believe that the eurosystem should not have the role of managing digital Euro holdings: The Banque de France closed its last private customer accounts over 20 years ago and does not intend to reopen any.
The European Central Bank is working on a separate retail CBDC. On July 11, finance ministers in the European Union discussed the Digital Euro at length. They agreed it should complement cash usage in the bloc and not replace it entirely. The ECB recently issued three reports to pass a big crypto law in Europe. For more details, read this.
Bitcoin remains at risk of drop to $10,000
Analysts at FXStreet evaluated the possibility of Bitcoin price drop to $10,000. To find where the Bitcoin price is heading next, key levels and targets, check this video:
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Ethereum price repeats history due to these two hurdles
Ethereum price has breached a stable support level at $1,080, after exhausting its uptrend. A breakdown of the $1,041 support level is likely to trigger a 15% downswing to $880. The bearish thesis will face invalidation if ETH manages to flip the $1,281 hurdle into a support level.
How to navigate this Solana price breakout and market manipulation?
Solana price was coiling up inside a symmetrical triangle for roughly a month. The recent breakout indicates that SOL is due for a 40% crash to $21.25. A flip of the $47.43 hurdle into a support floor will invalidate the bearish thesis.
Why Dogecoin price may be the best knife to catch in July
Dogecoin price falls as expected into the $0.06 barrier. A further decline could occur to $.05, but the technicals suggest strong support levels lie in both regions. In layman's terms, buying a dip could be highly risky but equally rewarding.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Being Wrong Is Healthy, Staying Wrong Is Deadly!
The crypto market shows early evidence that "Crypto Season" will not commence. Although the call was made for bullish volatility, new evidence suggests Market Makers are not done enticing traders before they send prices lower.
Warning: 150,000 Bitcoin tokens about to flood the market could trigger sell-off
Bitcoin price is attempting to move higher against a massive cluster of resistance levels, all of which are working to stop its bullish momentum. Investors need to be careful trading around this level as it could witness some serious volatility in the market.