Forbes joins hands with The Sandbox for an interactive multiplayer metaverse experience

Forbes, global media group, is making its debut in the metaverse following a strategic partnership with The Sandbox (SAND). The Forbes Metaverse hub will give users – mainly players a chance to learn more about founder Malcolm Forbes’ history and his passions while (re)discovering the new Forbes.
The world is moving toward virtual reality, allowing people and organizations to own land and property in the metaverse. The Forbes Metaverse hub will offer users the opportunity to meet and interact with the “30 Under 30 Gallery” a group of 30 professionals who, according to Forbes, have achieved the American dream whilst still under the age of 30. Players can also access branded wearable accessories, which they can wear as they take part in adventures at The Sandbox.
Players in the Forbes Metaverse hub can also use the platform to interact with each other, and visit the virtual restaurant with their new friends, as well as other activities. The event has been scheduled to run from December 14 to December 28 at 13:00 UTC.
A 50,000 SAND prize pool has been established to reward players who complete all the gaming quests. The Sandbox is also offering a special NFT giveaway.
The Sandbox price could soon confirm an uptrend
The Sandbox price has capitalized on the mid-week relief rally bolstered by data which showed a lower-than-expected result for the Consumer Price Index (CPI) in November, in the United States. This suggested less need for higher interest rates and weighed on the US Dollar, both positives for cryptocurrencies. Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) gained significant ground to trade at $17,888 and $1,331 respectively.
From the chart below, SAND deals with resistance at $0.5808, as highlighted by the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) (in red). A recent attempt to break above the upper falling trend line was thwarted by increased overhead pressure. The Sandbox price needs to break and hold above the 50-day EMA to ensure a continued uptrend.
SAND/USD eight-hour chart
The positive outlook seen with the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) suggests that buyers have the upper hand. Traders looking for long positions should wait until MACD crosses above the mean line while SAND steps and holds on top of the 50-day EMA.
The Sandbox price will confirm a medium-term bullish outlook when it climbs past the upper trend line near the 100-day EMA (in blue). Some tentative take-profit positions hold the ground at $0.6200, $0.6600, $0.6958 where the 200-day EMA (in purple) is situated, and at $0.8500.
