- Bitcoin price rose by 7% amidst the United States Consumer Price Index data release.
- According to the latest CPI metrics, inflation fell by a small margin last month.
- BTC shows potential for a rally toward $19,000 if market conditions persist.
Bitcoin price recent uptrend move is stirring many conversations about cryptocurrencies, risk-on assets, and inflation. As the United States Consumer Price Index(CPI) bares hope globally, investors are jumping into the crypto market to place their bet on Bitcoin’s future trajectory.
Bitcoin price gets a bid
Bitcoin price soared by 7% on December 13, printing a new monthly high at $18,000. On the Volume Indicator, the peer-to-peer digital currency shows the trading day at $256,000 worth of transactions, a relatively normal figure throughout the fall. The Relative Strength Index is near a crucial resistance zone after climbing out of extremely oversold territory due to the sell-off on November 9.
Keeping these factors in mind, Bitcoin price will have more work to do to project a much anticipated Santa Rally. The BTC price spike is likely to have come from the recent United States Consumer Price Index release that showed inflation tapering from October's 7.7% to November's 7.1%.
Throughout the year, BTC has witnessed several market fluctuations of over 10% during CPI release dates, but the fluctuations usually stabilize and return to normal trading range prices within 24 hours. Although the CPI's tapered outcome is an optimistic gesture (being that The Federal Reserve uses the CPI data to address inflation through interest rates), there is still a coherent risk in aiming for grandiose targets.
BTC/USDT 1-Day Chart
This thesis supports the BTC's attempt to rally higher with conservative targets to breach in the future. A Fibonacci retracement tool surrounding November's price action shows two key levels at $18,245 and $18,962. If the bulls can maintain support above the 38.2% retracement level at $17,556, a rally toward the aforementioned targets will be a rewarding short-term trade. A hike into the 61.8% Fib level at $18,962 creates a 7% uptrend scenario for bulls.
Invalidation of the bullish thesis would arise if the previous swing low within the prior range from November were breached. A tag of the $16,935 low could promote a bear strike targeting November’s market bottom at $15,476. The BTC price would decline by 14% if the bearish scenario played out.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin price booms as inflations undershoot lowest estimations
Bitcoin (BTC) price shoots higher as US inflation, both the core and the overall number, are coming out lower than expected. Both data points broke below the lowest estimation from analysts and triggered an upside surprise, mainly caused by energy prices.
FTX caretaker CEO John J. Ray III set to appear before Congress hours after SBF arrest
The current CEO of the defunct cryptocurrency exchange, John J. Ray III, will publicly appear at a congressional meeting on Tuesday. Ray's scheduled comments come hours after the former CEO Sam Bankman Fried (SBF) was arrested by the Bahamian police.
Samuel Bankman-Fried arrested, charged by the US Government with money laundering, wire and securities fraud
Samuel Bankman-Fried was arrested by the Attorney General and authorities of the Bahamas after a request by the US government. SBF is accused of securities violation, money laundering, wire and securities fraud, and the US SEC is set to publicly file separately authorized charges publicly.
Justin Sun defends USDD from Terra-like collapse, deploys capital to re-establish $1 peg
Terra ecosystem’s stablecoin USDD lost its $1 peg and has slipped to the $0.97 level. Justin Sun has alleviated fears of users in the Tron ecosystem and informed them that he is deploying more capital to re-establish USDD’s $1 peg.
Bitcoin: How PPI fits into BTC’s bear market rally
Bitcoin price shows a healthy start of an uptrend, albeit a slow one after weeks of tight consolidation. This bullish outlook has strong reasons to continue, but investors need to consider all possible scenarios.