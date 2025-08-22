Flow Q2 DeFi Report: Record growth in TVL, smart contracts, and Disney partnership 

- The total value locked on Flow increases by 46% quarterly.
- Triple-digit surge in Smart contracts and PayPal’s PYUSD stablecoin supply in the last quarter signals increased activity.
- A record of 50 million subscribers onboarded to Flow via Disney’s Pinnacle partnership with Disney+.
Flow (FLOW), a Proof-of-Stake layer-1 blockchain, has significantly strengthened its Decentralized Finance (DeFi) ecosystem in the last quarter. Still, the ecosystem boost has yet to translate into its spot market demand, as the technical outlook suggests a potential trend reversal amid elevated bullish bets.
Flow’s DeFi ecosystem boost with Disney’s collaboration
Messari, a crypto-focused data analytics firm, released a report on Flow’s DeFi ecosystem growth over the second quarter of 2025. The Total Value Locked (TVL) on Flow had increased $68 million by the end of Q2, which accounted for a 46.3% Quarter-on-Quarter (QoQ) growth. At the time of writing, the TVL stands at $79.98 million, indicating a larger inflow of digital assets on the network.
Corroborating the TVL surge, the smart contracts deployed on the network reached a record high of 45,239 since October 2024. Additionally, liquidity on the network increases with the PYUSD supply reaching $26.2 million on June 30, dominating 65.8% of the stablecoin supply on Flow. The rest of the market share is acquired by Circle’s USDC stablecoin, with $13.6 million.
As of Friday, the stablecoin market capitalization on Flow stands at $36.89 million, with the PYUSD dominating 64.7%, indicating a minor decline in liquidity since July 30.
Flow’s collaboration with Disney’s Pinnacle Partnership added over 50 million subscribers with digital collectibles. The spot market demand is likely to increase as the Flow’s DeFi ecosystem grows, with investors rotating profits from Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) into other altcoins.
Bullish bets increase amid stagnant FLOW price move
FLOW trades at $0.373 at press time on Friday, keeping a sideways track on the daily chart, between the previous two pivot points of $0.458 on July 21 and $0.345 on August 2. The multi-role architecture token struggles to overcome the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $0.381 while the declining 100- and 200-day EMAs suggest a long-term bearish trend in motion.
Still, the Stochastic Relative Strength Index (Stoch RSI) indicates the average line approaching the oversold boundary. A crossover in the Stoch RSI average lines for a positive turnaround would mark a bullish shift in trend momentum, triggering a buy signal for sidelined investors.
Additionally, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) at 46 hovers relatively flat, below the halfway line, indicating a neutral signal.
CoinGlass data shows that the elevated taker buy volumes, representing 50.8% long positions, have dropped from 52.17% on Thursday. This suggests that risk-on sentiment among investors is gradually increasing.
FLOW long/short ratio chart.
To reinstate a bullish run, FLOW should mark a decisive close above the 200-day EMA at 0.431, targeting the July 21 peak at $0.458.
FLOW/USDT daily price chart.
Looking down, a close below the $0.345 low from August 2 could extend the pullback to $0.289 low from June 22.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
XRP Price Forecast: Investors lock in $300M profit with Fed Chair Powell's speech in sight
XRP fell 3% to $2.85 on Thursday as investors booked over $300 million in profits following hawkish Federal Open Market Committee minutes from its July meeting. The remittance-based token tagged $3 on Wednesday but quickly retraced as policymakers signaled a preference for inflation data in establishing interest rates.
Top 3 Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple could face volatility as markets eye Powell at Jackson Hole
Top 3 cryptocurrencies Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Ripple (XRP) are trading cautiously at the time of writing on Friday as traders brace for potential volatility ahead of Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s speech at the Jackson Hole Symposium.
Crypto Gainers: OKB hits record high as ZEC and MORPHO hint at breakout rallies
OKB (OKB) extends the uptrend beyond $250 milestone, securing the top performer spot in the crypto market over the last 24 hours. ZCash (ZEC) and Morpho (MORPHO) emerge as secondary performers with technicals hinting at a potential breakout rally ahead.
Is the crypto bull market cycle nearing its late phase? Glassnode analysts weigh in
Bitcoin (BTC) is exhibiting signs of a late-stage bull cycle, echoing patterns from previous market uptrends, noted analytics firm Glassnode in a Wednesday report.
Bitcoin: BTC rides the US inflation rollercoaster
Bitcoin (BTC) price experiences a whirlwind week, surging to a new all-time high of $124,474 before sharply retreating to hover around $118,800 at the time of writing on Friday.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.