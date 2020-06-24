- Simon Dedic, the co-founder of Blockfyre, said that five of the top ten cryptos don’t deserve their rank.
- He said that he “can’t wait” until XRP, BCH, BSV, LTC and EOS are replaced with other assets.
- Dedic holds a high opinion of VeChain and Tezos.
Simon Dedic, the co-founder of crypto research house Blockfyre, has said that five of the top ten cryptocurrencies do not deserve their high-profile rank. In a recent tweet, Dedic noted that he “can’t wait” until XRP, Bitcoin Cash, Bitcoin Satoshi’s Vision, Litecoin and EOS are replaced with other assets.
According to him, Bitcoin Cash (BCH), Bitcoin SV (BSV) and Litecoin (LTC) are all trying to replace Bitcoin (BTC). Still, Lightning Network and other scaling solutions will ultimately render them unsuccessful. He added that there is no need for a better Bitcoin. Dedic also feels that EOS has achieved “far from impressive” results after such a massive ICO. Furthermore, in his opinion, XRP’s centralized nature goes against the purpose of the crypto space, as per a Cointelegraph report.
Discussing the cryptos that deserve a place in the top ten, Dedic said that VeChain leads the market in one of blockchain’s most critical applications - supply chain. He also feels that Chainlink’s level of adoption is well-deserved.
Trusted and unbiased third-party data is becoming more and more important as this market grows, especially with DeFi rising so quickly. Chainlink does a stellar job of providing reliable market data.
Dedic said that Tezos is also a promising infrastructure project. He especially believes that the governance structure is better than that of ETH.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
BTC/USD experiences bearish correction following bullish Monday
BTC/USD dropped from $9,689.84 to $9,640 this Tuesday as the bears stepped in to correct the market. This follows a heavily bullish Monday, wherein the price jumped up from $9,285, crossing over the downward ...
Ripple Price Analysis: XRP/USD drops after losing momentum at the $0.19–level
XRP/USD dropped from $0.1895 to $0.1892 after losing momentum at the $0.19 level. The signal line is about to crossover the MACD line, showing an upcoming reversal in bearish market momentum.
Research states that there’s only a 7% chance of ETH seeing a parabolic rise in 2020
Ethereum has been able to post some upwards momentum recently as buyers attempted to catalyze sufficient buying pressure to invalidate its recent weakness.
ADA/USD spikes ahead of June 30 Shelly upgrade, the moon is nigh
Over the last 24 hours, Cardano which is currently the tenth largest cryptocurrency in the market has advanced higher by over 5%. Following the rejection at $0.09 earlier in June, ADA/USD plunged ...
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Beware, a roller-coaster weekend ahead
Bitcoin bottomed at $8,899 on Monday, May 15 and then spend the best part of the week in a tight range limited by $9,300 on the downside and $9,600 on the upside.