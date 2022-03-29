- Ethereum price shows signs of a further uptrend after rallying 36% in the last two weeks.
- On-chain metrics suggest the possibility of revisiting $4,000 after a minor retracement.
- A daily candlestick close below the 50-day SMA at $2,848 will invalidate the bullish thesis for ETH.
Ethereum price rally seems extended for a further upswing, but a minor retracement will take the edge off, allowing for another leg-up. On-chain metrics support the possibility of a short-term retracement with a long-term bullish outlook for ETH.
Ethereum price readies for more gains
Ethereum price rallied roughly 36% in less than two weeks, starting March 14. This massive uptrend has shattered through the 50-day and 100-day Simple Moving Averages (SMAs) at $2,848 and $3,045 and is currently trading at $3,376.
If the uptrend continues, ETH will face the 200-day SMA at $3,489 and is likely to face rejection due to the lack of bullish momentum. Hence, a minor retracement to the $3,136, coinciding with the high volume node seems likely.
Interestingly, the 100-day SMA is in proximity to absorb the incoming selling pressure, making this level a high probability reversal zone.
Therefore, a bounce off the $3,36 barrier could trigger a rally that propels Ethereum price to conquer the 200-day SMA and make its way to the low volume node at $3,703. Clearing this hurdle is important, else a local top could form here with ETH moving sideways.
If buyers manage to move past the low volume node, there is a good chance that Ethereum price will target the $4,040 level, which is another high volume node as seen in the volume profile. In total, this run-up would constitute a 30% gain and is likely where the upside is limited for ETH.
ETH/USDT 1-day chart
Supporting the minor retracement for ETH is the recent uptick witnessed in the intraday Market Value to Realized Value (MVRV). This on-chain metric is used to determine the average profit/loss of investors that purchased ETH over the past month.
An uptick in this metric denotes the cluster of investors in profit and hence reveals the potential of a sell-off. Any spikes in this metric above 15% have often met with a sell-off in Ethereum price. The same can be seen in the recent history of ETH. Hence, a minor retracement semes likely for the smart contract token.
ETH 30-day intraday MVRV
While the short-term outlook reveals a pullback, the on-chain volume for ETH shows that the recent uptrend was backed by an increase in on-chain volume from 14.5 billion to 16.2 billion from November 2021 to March 2022.
This 11.7% spike suggests that the run-up was not a fluke and that Ethereum price is likely to continue going higher.
ETH on-chain volume
The supply of ETH on exchanges has deteriorated from 16.31 million to 15.61 million in the last two months or so. The 4.3% decline further reveals that the investors are growing confident in the price performance of Ethereum and are moving their holdings off centralized entities.
ETH supply on exchanges
The exchange net position change paints the most bullish picture for the Ethereum price. Over the past two weeks, the outflow of ETH from trading platforms has only been increasing. The last time such a drastic decline was witnessed was in October 2021, when ETH rose from $1,730 to $4,800 and higher.
Therefore, the current state of this index suggests that investors are bullish on Ethereum price and denotes that an uptrend is likely.
ETH exchange net position change
All in all, the outlook for Ethereum price looks bullish with just a minor retracement. If the directional bias remains bullish as it has for the past two weeks, there is a good probability that ETH will revisit $4,000. However, if the Bitcoin price decides to crash the party, then Ethereum will follow suit.
If Ethereum price slices through the 100-day SMA at $3,046, it will denote a weakness among buyers and likely knock the altcoin down to retest the 50-day SMA at $2,849. Here, buyers have a chance to come back, but a daily candlestick close below $2,848 will invalidate the bullish thesis.
In such a case, Ethereum price will likely crash 10% to revisit the point of control at $2,584.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
XRP Price Prediction: Ripple prepares for take-off
XRP price is pouring gasoline onto its' FOMO flame as the price is hovering above the broken daily trend channel at $0.89. Investors appear to be coming back into the market with more optimism.
Chainlink price continues uptrend as total value secured crosses $58 billion in 2022
Chainlink price has posted double-digit growth over the past week. Proponents note a significant rise in the total value secured by LINK, an increase of 800% within a year. Experts fear market saturation could hinder Chainlink’s growth prospects.
Bitcoin price charges ahead, on target to hit $50,000
Bitcoin price has performed spectacularly over the past two weeks. From the week of March 18, 2022, to the current weekly high, BTC is up more than 24%. Additionally, Bitcoin hit a new 2022 high and is likely to close above the January open, turning Bitcoin positive for 2022.
A bull case for why MATIC price will explode to $2
MATIC price looks ready for another leg up as it moves above a crucial resistance barrier. This development with Polygon shows that more gains await for patient holders.
Buyers euphoric, but BTC is not out of the woods yet
Bitcoin price shows a retest of the upper range of its consolidation after rallying for nearly two weeks. This uptrend will now face multiple hurdles that will decide the outlook for BTC in the near future.