Filecoin Price Forecast: FIL eyes up $50 target if this critical level cracks

- Filecoin price has established a descending triangle pattern on the 4-hour chart.
- The pattern is on the verge of a significant 18% breakout towards $50.
- If YFI bulls can hold a key support level, the likelihood of a breakout would increase significantly.
On February 8, Filecoin price had a massive 110% rally in just two days hitting $51.96 and eventually another all-time high at $53 that didn't see any kind of continuation moves. The digital asset seems ready for yet another leg up if a key support level holds.
Filecoin price on the cusp of a breakout
On the 4-hour chart, Filecoin has established a descending triangle pattern. There is a crucial support level formed around $42.75, which coincides with the 50-SMA and the 26-EMA. The resistance trendline is located at $43.2.
FIL/USD 4-hour chart
A breakout above $43.2 will drive Filecoin price towards $50, an 18% move calculated using the maximum height of the pattern as a reference point.
FIL/USD 4-hour chart
On the other hand, failure to hold the critical support level at $42.75 would lead Filecoin price towards the lower trendline of the descending triangle at $41. A breakdown below this point will easily push the digital asset down to $34, a price target that coincides with the 100-SMA.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Ethereum reaching for $2,000, as selected altcoins breakout
The cryptocurrency market is dotted green and red, with selected altcoins posting incredible gains. Ethereum is eyeing $2,000 after stepping above $1,900 for the first time in history.
Grayscale adds more LTC to its holdings as Litecoin price targets $400
Litecoin has performed incredibly well in the ongoing bull run but still seems to have lagged behind its top-ten peers. A multi-year high has been traded at $240, but LTC is seeking support above $220.
Stellar gets ready for 125% upsurge to record highs
Stellar appears to have cooled off the rally after breaking above the crucial April 2018 hurdle at $0.465. A multi-year high has recently been established at $0.61, but bulls lost steam.
Cardano price will hit $2 before its next meaningful correction
Cardano price is on track to hit $2 as the breakout from an inverse head and shoulder pattern is still underway. Supporting the bullish thesis is Daedulus and Project Catalyst’s launch, which improves the network's utility.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC journey to $100,000 might be easier than expected
This past week has been extremely beneficial for Bitcoin which jumped by 30% since Monday 8. Several positive announcements, especially Tesla purchasing $1.5 billion worth of the digital asset propelled the flagship cryptocurrency to new highs.