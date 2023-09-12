Fidelity meets SEC for product discussions, submits “Bitcoin ETF Workflows” presentation

Share:

Fidelity held a meeting with the US SEC amid ongoing engagements between the financial regulator and institutions.

Reportedly, the firm discussed its pending application, as well as submitted a presentation about ETF workflows.

Among what featured in the presentation were detailed “In-Kind” creation and redemption models.

Fidelity has updated its spot Bitcoin Exchange-traded product (ETF) filling, following a meeting with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). This is amid ongoing engagements between the financial regulator and he product applicants, which adds credence to the likelihood of approvals.

Also Read: Fidelity spot Bitcoin ETF lists on DTCC website even as key TradFi members attack crypto

Fidelity submits Bitcoin ETF Workflows presentation

Fidelity is the latest institutional player to meet with the US SEC, with a memo on the financial regulator’s website revealing that the firm provided a presentation themed “Bitcoin ETF Workflows.”The firm made its case and showed its product design. Specifically, what was featured in the presentation included slides detailing in-kind creation and redemption models.

Fidelity Bitcoin ETF Workflows

The presentation indicates that Arbitrage and hedge provide more efficiency when it comes to physical creations while self-clearing ETF market maker firms could deliver efficient arbitrage in serving as Agency AP for non-self-clearing ETF market maker firms that have crypto affiliates. As such, according to Fidelity, “Allowing for physical creation and redemption is critical to enhance trading efficiency and secondary market pricing for all participants.”

The presentation comes barely a day after the firm included its spot Bitcoin ETF on the Depository Trust and Clearing Corporation (DTCC), a move that increased the odds for approval.

Besides, Fidelity, BlackRock also submitted a presentation about a “Revised In-Kind Model Design,” after meeting with the SEC back in November on matters regarding workflow and pending Bitcoin ETF application.