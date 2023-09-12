Fidelity meets SEC for product discussions, submits “Bitcoin ETF Workflows” presentation

- Fidelity held a meeting with the US SEC amid ongoing engagements between the financial regulator and institutions.
- Reportedly, the firm discussed its pending application, as well as submitted a presentation about ETF workflows.
- Among what featured in the presentation were detailed “In-Kind” creation and redemption models.
Fidelity has updated its spot Bitcoin Exchange-traded product (ETF) filling, following a meeting with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). This is amid ongoing engagements between the financial regulator and he product applicants, which adds credence to the likelihood of approvals.
Also Read: Fidelity spot Bitcoin ETF lists on DTCC website even as key TradFi members attack crypto
Fidelity submits Bitcoin ETF Workflows presentation
Fidelity is the latest institutional player to meet with the US SEC, with a memo on the financial regulator’s website revealing that the firm provided a presentation themed “Bitcoin ETF Workflows.”The firm made its case and showed its product design. Specifically, what was featured in the presentation included slides detailing in-kind creation and redemption models.
Fidelity Bitcoin ETF Workflows
The presentation indicates that Arbitrage and hedge provide more efficiency when it comes to physical creations while self-clearing ETF market maker firms could deliver efficient arbitrage in serving as Agency AP for non-self-clearing ETF market maker firms that have crypto affiliates. As such, according to Fidelity, “Allowing for physical creation and redemption is critical to enhance trading efficiency and secondary market pricing for all participants.”
The presentation comes barely a day after the firm included its spot Bitcoin ETF on the Depository Trust and Clearing Corporation (DTCC), a move that increased the odds for approval.
Besides, Fidelity, BlackRock also submitted a presentation about a “Revised In-Kind Model Design,” after meeting with the SEC back in November on matters regarding workflow and pending Bitcoin ETF application.
Crypto ETF FAQs
What is an ETF?
An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF) is an investment vehicle or an index that tracks the price of an underlying asset. ETFs can not only track a single asset, but a group of assets and sectors. For example, a Bitcoin ETF tracks Bitcoin’s price. ETF is a tool used by investors to gain exposure to a certain asset.
Is Bitcoin futures ETF approved?
Yes. The first Bitcoin futures ETF in the US was approved by the US Securities & Exchange Commission in October 2021. A total of seven Bitcoin futures ETFs have been approved, with more than 20 still waiting for the regulator’s permission. The SEC says that the cryptocurrency industry is new and subject to manipulation, which is why it has been delaying crypto-related futures ETFs for the last few years.
Is Bitcoin spot ETF approved?
Bitcoin spot ETF has been approved outside the US, but the SEC is yet to approve one in the country. After BlackRock filed for a Bitcoin spot ETF on June 15, the interest surrounding crypto ETFs has been renewed. Grayscale – whose application for a Bitcoin spot ETF was initially rejected by the SEC – got a victory in court, forcing the US regulator to review its proposal again. The SEC’s loss in this lawsuit has fueled hopes that a Bitcoin spot ETF might be approved by the end of the year.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin price could retrace to $42,000 if US Nonfarm Payroll comes in at 180,000
Bitcoin price just like other assets, is highly impacted by the macro-financial developments. This includes the Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) report released by the BLS of the United States. This time around, the NFP data is expected to cause a dip in the value of BTC.
Ripple is now only 3% away from becoming a bigger entity than Binance Coin
Ripple has overcome a lot of obstacles on its way to becoming the world’s fifth-largest cryptocurrency, as witnessed by the recent rise in XRP price. The native token of the world’s biggest crypto exchange, Binance Coin, on the other hand, has been moving in the opposite direction.
Ethereum leads altcoins north as Bitcoin halts amid bull trap fears
Ethereum (ETH) price remains northbound, unrelenting despite the king of cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, showing weakness. Behavior analytics tool Santiment observes that Ether and altcoins are on a tear even as BTC momentum fades.
BTC headstrong as Spot ETF talks reach technical stage
Bitcoin remains steadfast on the higher timeframe, amid news that spot BTC exchange-traded funds (ETF) discussions are now at the technical stage of approval. Specifically, talks with Spot BTC ETF issuers have advanced to key technical details, with Reuters indicating that it could signal a shift toward a potential approval.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC uptrend capped by supply barrier at $43,860 as FOMO fails to suffice
Bitcoin (BTC) price uptrend has sustained since mid-September on the weekly timeframe but has since slowed down following the lack of tailwinds to drive the market. All along, narratives, themes and speculation were the driving factors, inspiring a wave of fear of missing out (FOMO) in the market. As it turns out, FOMO is not enough anymore.