- Raoul Pal believes crypto has “probably bottomed” and the global money supply is bottoming out and ready to go higher.
- The ex-Goldman Executive warns that slow growth results in a drop in bond yields, inflation and an improvement in crypto market sentiment.
- Analysts have predicted Bitcoin price will run up to $24,271 in a market-wide recovery.
A former Goldman Sachs Executive Raoul Pal believes that the crypto market is ready for a massive recovery as money supply bottoms out. The analyst believes cryptocurrencies are ready to recoup their losses as the US money supply increases and bond yields drop. This is likely to push investors into volatile digital assets.
Also read: Top US consumer watchdog watches crypto payments with intense scrutiny
Pal considers Money Supply the biggest macro influence on crypto
Raoul Pal, the former Goldman Sachs executive recently commented on the US M2 Money Supply and its impact on crypto. The ex-Goldman Sachs executive believes that M2, a broad measure of money supply, is directly correlated with crypto. An increase in M2 money supply results in a decrease in bond yields, inflation and a recovery in crypto.
Pal explains,
ISM is inverted and the money supply looks like it should start bottoming out and going higher. If it goes higher, crypto should go with it. Now, that makes sense because as economic weakness comes, the central banks start coming into play, liquidity starts being pushed into the system.
Pal noted that money supply growth has started in China and this phenomenon is likely to be witnessed globally. An increase in money supply improves the macroeconomic outlook for crypto.
The Real Vision CEO therefore concludes that crypto has probably bottomed.
Analysts predicted Bitcoin run up to $24,271
Trader1sz, a crypto analyst and trader evaluated the Bitcoin price trend and predicted a rally in the asset. The analyst believes Bitcoin price is likely to climb to $24,271.
Bitcoin-USD Perpetual Inverse Swap Contract
FXStreet analysts have identified that the development in Bitcoin price is bad for spot buyers. Analysts shared key price levels, and the steps to trade Bitcoin profitably in the current setup, in the video shared below:
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Is BTC out of the ‘bearish’ woods yet?
Bitcoin price has been extremely bullish ever since July 26, when it kick-started a second bullish leg. Regardless, BTC is yet to face another hurdle that will determine if there are buyers with conviction behind the recent run-up or if it is built on weak-handed longs.
Optimism summer and why Ethereum layer-2 token exploded overnight with 55% gains
Ethereum developers have signaled consistent growth and on-track development ahead of the Merge. The altcoin’s layer-2 scaling solution exploded overnight, offering investors 55% gains on their investment.
What this make-or-break point means for XRP price
XRP price showed strength as it bounced off a stable support level and triggered a run-up over the last two days. As bullish as this may seem, investors need to stay cautious as the rally could either exhaust and retrace or breakout and extend.
ApeCoin Price Prediction: What’s next for APE after a 33% rally?
ApeCoin price shows that its strong rally is coming to an end. This development will be confirmed once APE produces a four-hour candlestick close below an immediate support level.
Bitcoin: Assessing the chances of BTC visiting $30,000
Bitcoin price has noticed a large shift in sentiment from being overly bearish to optimistic. Although greed is still out of the equation, things could soon reach these levels, especially if the trend continues as it has over the last ten days.