The card will help expand its current financial services to users from 100+ countries, says eToro CEO.

eToro, a platform that enables its customers to invest in the assets they want, has said that it is planning to launch its own debit card this year. According to Katsiri, eToro co-founder and CEO Yoni Assia said:

The card will expand the financial services that we currently provide to customers from over 100 countries around the world.

Based on a nation that “the total value of the cryptocurrency market grew 54% to $193 billion in 2019, with bitcoin accounting for 68% of it,” eToro predicts that the debit card will help in enhancing the customer experience for about 12 million users. With a plan to organize the operations, eToro believes that this debit card will enable its users to spend and withdraw their funds conveniently. eToro boasts “to be one of the few companies in the world in which the customer can both buy bitcoin on the platform and transfer it to his wallet, and also trade in shares.”



